Hits & Misses: Nevada County workers helping voters is a HIT

HIT (from reader George Carter): The sign as we drove into Rood Government Center read: MAGA Car Rally Cancelled. We came to cast our ballots, but had heard of the noisy anti-voting rally the Saturday before. Then we saw two men standing on either side of the road. Uh-oh. I thought maybe these guys had parked and were there to harass voters. I asked what was going on? They said, “nothing, you can vote right over there.” They were county personnel making sure people knew where to drop off their ballots. Reassuring!

MISS (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): to the 12 days it took for a letter to reach us, all the way from Los Angeles. Let’s hope the postal mail centers are straining under the load of mail-in ballots being returned early, but still, they need the funding that the president denies them. Did I mention it took 12 days from LA to Grass Valley?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): The Queen of Halloween, Evans Phelps, is taking this year off. Every year she constructs a haunted house extravaganza at her North Pine Street home and a haunted pathway at her daughter’s Outside Inn. They take five weeks of eight hours days to create. Four to five thousand people show up! In the interest of the public health it’s not happening this year. There will be no street closures on North Pine and East Broad Streets for the same reason. As requested by one North Pine family, “It is not out of ‘grinch-itude,’ but out of concern for our community and our safety.” We’ll see you next year!

HIT (from Matson): To the intelligent, however sad, conclusions of Matthew Osypowski, the champion of Bennett Street’s Heritage Atlas Cedar. Nevada City provided funds for respected arborist, Zeno Acton, to evaluate. Matthew says, “The quick summary is that the heart rot is indeed very significant, with full failure likely within one year resulting in significant risk to lives and property. This is a tree that has outlived most of its species by decades; a long, beautiful life in the center of our town… My suggestion is that we give it a loving goodbye and focus our energies elsewhere…. Sadly, we can’t pick and choose when to follow the science.” Thank you, Matthew!

HIT (from Matson): This Saturday, Oct. 24, is World Polio Day. Rotary International has a goal of making that a reality on every inch of our planet. The Rotary Club of Penn Valley is having a fundraiser at the New Life Nursery, at 17115 Penn Valley Drive this Saturday, 9 am to 2 pm. A portion of the plant sale proceeds go to the End Polio Project. Buy some plants, visit with Penn Valley Rotarians to answer any questions, and help fund this worthy cause. Want to learn more or donate please visit http://www.pennvalleyrotary.org.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): to our neighbors who are worried about Republicans hearing out Katie Hopkins, a Brit. Should the woke ideas she warns about be ignored? Should her conservative voice be cancelled? I don’t think so.

MISS (from Rebane): to congressional candidate Audrey Denny’s understanding of North State values. She would invest (that means tax and spend) on everything under the sun. And where do those tax dollars come from? You and me, that’s who.

MISS (from Rebane): to Nevada County which continues in modified lockdown. In eight months there have been eight deaths and our hospitals continue un-impacted. Our county’s “moderate” status on the governor’s four-tiered system allows libraries and schools to fully open now. But, libraries are still shut and only a few schools have implemented a hybrid learning model. The social and educational lives and futures of our children have been sacrificed to distance learning long enough.

MISS (from reader Terry Gallagher): Jo Ann Rebane’s asking someone to tell Gov. Newsom about the Great Barrington Declaration that herd immunity will work to end the COVID-19 virus. Dr. Fauci said it was ridiculous and total nonsense. Even the town council will vote to disassociate itself from this recommendation not endorsed by real science.

MISS (from reader Phil Reinheimer): Jo Ann Rebane’s sarcastic letter demeaning our country’s next president, Joe Biden.

MISS (from reader Bill Rolland): John Orona’s article failed to note Christen’s Labor Day Weekend event here in Nevada County that featured Katie Hopkins as keynote speaker. Hopkins is well known for her racist attacks on Muslims, minorities, immigrants, women, and others. Even Twitter found her too extremist and suspended her account for “violations of our hateful conduct policy.” It’s important for readers to know that Christen’s twisted views are so solidly aligned with this odious woman’s virulent hate and racism.

HIT (from Rolland): Orona’s Oct. 7 coverage of financial contributions made by Eric Christen to Board of Education candidates Peggy Delgado Fava, Ashley Neumann, and Grace Hudek. It was especially helpful to learn these three candidates are funded by this racist and hateful agitator. None of these three should be in the vicinity of any decent person, much less our vulnerable children.

HIT (from Rolland): Huge appreciation for The Union providing information about individual candidates’ financial backers that otherwise would be more complex and time-consuming to obtain. This is precisely the reason we need The Union, its reporters and reporting – for the detailed local coverage that is necessary and vital to a healthy, functioning community.