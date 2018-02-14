Hits & Misses: Nevada County Captures sparks happiness each day

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike readers, staff and editorial board members as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to EditBoard@TheUnion.com

HIT (from reader Joanna Gear): To submitted community photographs. I know I'm not the only reader who feels a little spark of happiness every day when I see your new Nevada County Captures page. Thank you.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To all the supervisors, staff, press and public for sitting through yet another interminable meeting regarding cannabis Tuesday.

HIT/MISS (from Editorial Board members Susan Rogers and JoAnn Rebane): To a new owner for the National Hotel, with great plans to make it a shining star in the Nevada County firmament. Saying goodbye and the ending of a 39-year era of continuous ownership of the hotel by Tom Coleman. Best wishes to the new owner. God speed, farewell and best wishes to Tom as he begins a long deserved vacation from the 24/7 hassle of hotel ownership.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To clear skies with no forecast of rain for the next 10 days. Get your fire-safe clearing done now, before everything dries out and while workers are available to do it.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To Daffodils starting to bloom all over town. Winter greeting spring time.

HIT (from Rebane): Nevada City's lively weekend spirit. Theaters playing, restaurants feeding, bars overflowing …

HIT (from Editorial Board member Terry McAteer): To Julie Baker for receiving the 1st annual Peggy Levine "Arts and Community Service Award" presented by the Nevada County Arts Council for her outstanding efforts in reinvigorating the Center for the Arts.

HIT (from McAteer): To the organizers of the Sierra Harvest Sustainable Farming Conference held this past weekend at Nevada Union. Hundreds of backyard and small farmers learned valuable skills which will benefit our local community.

MISS (from City Editor Ross Maak): To the fact we're two months into 2018 and it feels like we're still limping toward a final draft of marijuana regulations in Nevada County. The amount of time and energy put into the issue is bordering on obscene. Don't get me wrong, I have the utmost respect for the folks throwing their heart and soul into this issue. But the time is well passed to put the measures in place and get about the business of living in this new era.

HIT (from Maak): To South Lake Tahoe snowboarder Jamie Anderson on winning a gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics — repeating as the gold medal winner in slopestyle. Watching her magic on a snowboard is darn near mesmerizing.

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): Because we can use every break we can get, to the sun's power diminishing by an estimated 7 percent in 2050, promising lower temperatures on Earth during this so called Mauder minimum cycle. The River Thames froze when the minimum by this name happened in the middle of the 17th century.

MISS (from Editor Brian Hamilton): To Nevada City's determination that the cost of repairing a culvert failure that led to a sinkhole falls on the shoulders of the new owner of the Stone House restaurant. City officials say they sought government assistance to help pay for the repairs, but were denied because the sinkhole is on private property. And because of that the city won't be helping to fund the work. Meanwhile in Grass Valley, officials are researching multiple options to help property owner Tripp's Auto Body fund repair work for a much larger sinkhole with likely a much higher price tag.

HIT (from Hamilton): To the western Nevada County's high level of engagement on all local matters. Whether voicing opinions on government decisions, getting the word out on of upcoming events, highlighting the plight of those in need, or sharing a slice of life anecdotal stories, your participation in our community newspaper is what makes these pages come to life each day. Please, do keep it coming!