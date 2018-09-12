Hits & Misses: Nevada City’s Constitution Day Parade an absolute HIT

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from Editorial Board members Shanti Emerson and Paul Matson): To Nevada City's 52nd annual Constitution Day Parade, which required a lot of hard work to create and execute, and it all paid off. Sean Metroka and Cathy Whittlesey put in a full year of organizing and planning. The 49er Rotary Club, Nevada Lodge 13, F&AM and Nevada City all provided the sponsorships needed to cover the hard costs. It was a perfect tribute to the United States Constitution and its amendments; a beautiful day with fine parade units representing all things patriotic, musical, historical and political.

HIT (from Emerson): To the outpouring of love and respect for Senator John McCain for his heroism, integrity and honesty — qualities sadly missing from most politicians.

HIT (from Emerson and Liam Lambert): To another successful Nevada City Film Festival (18th) giving new filmmakers a chance to show their works, and looks to break its attendance record. Good to see people coming out for the arts.

HIT (from Emerson): To the Gold Country Kennel Club's show at the Fairgrounds, featuring all 170 breeds with lots of excitement and beautiful well trained dogs.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Monica Senter): To The Union publishing articles on the 30th anniversary of the 49er Fire, an event we should remember forever.

MISS (from Senter): To the third-party vendor who damaged gas lines on Brunswick Road, causing traffic closures during peak traffic hour.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the Young family of Rincon del Rio (which includes Editorial Board member Mac Young) who continue to bless our county with their philanthropy, fresh produce and energy. Their newly constructed event pavilion on the Bear River is a magnificent structure. First guests to enjoy the new facility were some 200 Nevada County Republicans who held their annual summer BBQ this past, very busy, weekend.

HIT (from Rebane): To remembering our own fallen, Ambassador Christopher Stevens, on 9/11. Nevada County/Grass Valley is a good place to be from, a good place to return to, and a good place to be among friends forever.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse for his insightful speech during the Kavanaugh hearings on why our deeply divided Congress is unable to function, stressing only their own reelection.

HIT (from Tracy): To Donald Trump for nominating Judge Kavanaugh – a man much, much smarter than he – for the Supreme Court.