Hits & Misses: Nevada City Gas gets a HIT for low prices

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HITS (from reader Ramona Greb): To Nevada City Gas (corner of South Pine and Sacramento) which consistently keeps gas prices at $3.99 a gallon. No hiccup in prices. And they do the pumping!

MISS (from reader Nancy Guenther): To The Union continuing to report our county’s COVID-19 positivity rate averaged over the whole length of the pandemic (5.1% as of Aug. 25) instead of the rate over the past seven days (12.2%). As a comparison, the statewide rate is 5.4%. Thank you for reporting the number of hospitalizations (31). The statewide dashboard also indicates that we have zero ICU beds available, which would be a useful statistic to add. It would also be useful to know the age range of those hospitalized and their vaccination status.

HIT (from reader Carolyn Woods): To The Union and multimedia reporter Elias Funez for fascinating live video with commentary of the recent Bennett Fire.

MISS (from Woods): To those who encourage shaming and/or assaulting mask wearers.





HIT (from reader Ray Bryars): To KNCO for their excellent coverage of the Bennett Fire. Their recent lengthy, detailed coverage was very much appreciated. We are blessed to have such a community-oriented radio station in our smoky back yard.

HIT (from Bryars): To our firefighters from near and far. Without your expertise and dedication, many of us could be homeless. Thank You for your hard work.

HIT (from reader Mike Contino): To reader Susan Rogers for reporting the two misses: 1. those protesting at Nevada Union High; 2. those complaining and calling for the ouster of Dr Kellermann for his lapsis lingua, dumb joke statement, while under great pressure at the public meeting. Let’s thank him for taking on this stressful, thankless job.

HIT (from reader Phil Reinheimer): American flags lowered to half staff to honor the sacrifice of American soldiers and Marines killed during the Afghanistan evacuation.

MISS (from Reinheimer): To not lowering the flag at the main entrance to Lake Wildwood in Penn Valley. An explanation would be appreciated.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Judy Silberman): To, according to SYRCL’s cannabis impact survey, only 3% of the estimated 3,500 cannabis cultivators of the county have come into compliance with the county approved regulations of 2019. Even though there were only 134 respondents, there was concern about the lack of enforcement for large scale illegal grows. The study details can be read on the SYRCL website and Yubanet.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the prudent cancellation of this year’s Constitution Day Parade. Because of the current COVID-19 surge, the city has with regret deemed it best to wait until next year. This unique parade celebrates the U.S.Constitution, thanks to the work of Nevada Lodge 13, Free and Accepted Masons, with support from the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce and Nevada City. It’s a great hometown event. It has a uniquely local flavor that includes military marching units, our schools’ marching bands, Ben Ali Shriners and the Famous Marching Presidents. So, here’s to next year’s 56th annual Constitution Day Parade!

HIT (from Matson): To the 49er Rotary Club’s annual Duck Race happening on Constitution Day weekend. As I have mentioned earlier, this important fundraiser supports schools, hospital, North Star House and senior citizen projects and programs, to name just a few. This, the 49er Breakfast Rotary’s only fundraiser, has raised $870,000 in its 30-year history! To have a shot at cash prizes of up to $2,500, contact this year’s ducktator, Rich Peevers, at rpeevers@phreatic.net . While there will be no public attendance at the race this year, you can watch it live at Facebook.com/49erBreakfastRotary from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Ed Beckenbach): To a quote from Winston Churchill during World War II, when he was asked to cut arts funding in favor of the war effort. He famously replied, “Then what are we fighting for?” The fact that he evidently never said any such thing doesn’t keep it from being one of my favorite quotes. A big hit to The Union for publishing the yearly Current. Our bodies need nourishment, but the Current and its ilk feed our souls.

HIT (from Beckenbach): To the good old days. For me, that has always meant the 1950s and 1960s, when life was simple, uncomplicated and safe. Now the good old days were three years ago, when life was simple, uncomplicated and safe.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Skip Pollard): To politicians who put country ahead of party regardless of political risks to themselves. Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger continues to bravely speak truth to power, calling out political leaders for their lies and failings, even when it results in backlash from his own party. We need more politicians who are willing to talk openly and honestly about issues big and small if we’re to ever have any confidence in their leadership.

MISS (from Pollard): To everyone who still refuses to mask up in public as COVID-19 continues to spike in Nevada County (122 new cases reported by the county dashboard on Monday alone), thanks to right-wing so-called journalists who spread misinformation and conspiracy theories that dissuade folks from commonsense precautions for protecting public health.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the dinner options and great service now available in the Lola Restaurant in the new National Exchange Hotel in downtown Nevada City. Our party thoroughly enjoyed the many items we sampled on the menu. Everything was delicious. Serving sizes and prices seem set to please a wide range of appetites and budgets.

HIT (from Rebane): To Mark Twain, who wrote, “Patriotism is supporting your country all the time and your government when it deserves it.” President Biden and his advisers badly bungled his ill-timed and disastrously executed withdrawal from Afghanistan. The president can talk all he wants about only having two options — get out or add more troops. Nobody believes that.

HIT (from Rebane): To the waning days of Gov. Newsom’s reign. If you have enjoyed the highest taxes, the tightest housing situation, the growing numbers of homeless decorating parks and freeway on-ramps, the highest unemployment numbers, and harshest pandemic edicts — then you will miss him when he’s gone.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Tom Durkin): To Lt. Col. J. Keller Durkin, retired, who volunteered to put in 16-hour days to assist in the Afghanistan evacuation. A combat veteran with four years in country, he also has experience deploying battle-ready 82nd Airborne troops and equipment anywhere in the world within 24 hours. He knows how to move a lot of people by airplane in a hurry. So proud of No. 1 and only son!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To the amazing and brave firefighters who saved Strawberry and Christmas Valley as the Caldor firestorm roared across the Sierra along the Highway 50 corridor.

MISS (from Hood): To see people die unnecessarily of COVID when there is a vaccine available to prevent such deaths. Almost all COVID deaths are of unvaccinated people.

MISS (from Hood): To the Afghan withdrawal debacle.