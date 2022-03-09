Hits & Misses: Musical interviews for Grass Valley men’s choir are a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Susan Rogers): To the musical interviews being held every Thursday evening in March, beginning tonight, for prospective new members of the Grass Valley Male Voice Choir. Not a formal audition, just an informal exercise to see if you can carry a tune in a bucket and whether you’re a tenor, baritone or bass. Men who like to sing can just show up at Peace Lutheran Church (in the back) at 5 p.m. any Thursday this month.

HIT (from reader Ramona Greb), in reference to President Joe Biden’s State of The Union address: To yes, buying American, which should include oil. Give us back our oil independence and that includes regulations that are fair and acceptable. I understand this is what’s holding back production.

HIT (from reader Shanti Emerson): To the new play in town at the Nevada Theater! “Tiny Beautiful Things” is a wonderful event with an especially touching, tender and nuanced performance by Lois Masten. Ken and Peter, you did it again. I take my hat off to you and your crew.

MISS (from Emerson): To all the people who voted on the gas tax. We’re certainly paying for that now.





MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To vandals wrecking the bathrooms at local high schools.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Ed Beckenbach): To me, for being naive. I was 8 when the Cold War began in March 1947, and considerably older when it ended in December 1989. All through that time, including the Korean War and the Vietnam War, terrible as they were, it was an oppressive black void punctuating the news every damn day. I thought we humans had gotten smarter. I still hope we have, but now there’s some doubt.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Tom Durkin): To the tragic fact that negotiating evacuation routes with the Russians is insane. It’s doing nothing but giving the Russians target coordinates to commit the war crime of killing innocent Ukrainian civilians.

HIT (from Durkin): To A federal jury in Washington, D.C., convicting Guy Reffitt of Texas on all counts for his participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection. He was found guilty of obstructing Congress, being a riot leader, civil disorder, wearing a gun — and later, threatening his own children. Reffitt is the first conviction at trial for the more than 750 people who have been charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Reffitt faces a maximum of 60 years in prison.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To teachers at Nevada Union and their union, which did a “sick-out” over changing masking realities. Surely any teacher who feels a mask will protect them should continue to wear a mask. Meanwhile the community and the nation have seen enough evidence that masks in schools don’t do anything but slow down learning.

HIT (from Rebane): To the checkers and clerks at the grocery store where I shop. They showed up and worked every day of the pandemic through fear, shutdowns, social distancing, Plexi-glass shields, mask requirements, disinfecting regimens, COVID surges, vaccination pushes, changing science, changing rules, etc. And yes, they came to work and faced the public every day, not knowing who would or wouldn’t spread COVID. These people are and were essential, and they never claimed or sought special recognition or gratitude.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the Seven Stars Gallery, which is opening soon! The Nevada City Odd Fellows Hall is a wonderful facility, with frontage at 225 Broad St. running through to 210 Spring St. The Spring Street building, home of Rogers Picture Framing for over 50 years, is being revitalized as the Seven Stars Gallery. It will serve as an affordable community gathering space, a show place for the work of local artists and musicians, and a presentation hall. This wonderful, unique space will continue to benefit our community as it has for nearly 150 years. Allan Rogers would be pleased. For more information please visit http://www.nevadacityoddfellows.com or call 530-362-4888.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Tom Durkin): To Nevada Union teachers who went on strike to protest an arbitrary, unilateral decision by the administration and board of trustees to violate a memorandum of understanding with the teachers. The strike was not about masks. The strike was to assert the right of professional teachers to have a say in what directly affects them in the classroom. I hope the teachers taught the administration and district a lesson that won’t have to be repeated.

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To the slightest spark of bipartisan marvel at the courage and support for exceptional Ukranians defending their country against overwhelming odds and overwhelmingly evil tactics.

MISS (from Rogers): To misbehavior and also to lack of forgiveness in our petty dramas, public and private alike. This is something a good deal less than exceptional about us.