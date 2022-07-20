Hits & Misses: Miss to giving a publicity seeker … publicity

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Steve Eubanks, also a member of the Fire Safe Council Board of Directors): To the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County staff, Firewise Community members, and volunteers who spent their weekend attending a two-day training and certification program on wildland fire assessment. This training supports free defensible space advisory visits that provide one-on-one advice to residents on home hardening and reducing fire risk. Connecting with new people, agencies and resources from other counties brings even more expertise to this great program. Neighbors helping neighbors to improve the fire-safe conditions throughout our community benefits us all!

HIT (from reader Dave Ackerman): To The Union Editorial Board. I agree with your view on the recount for clerk recorder. You noted that the impetus for the recount came from someone seeking publicity. You then proceeded to give him publicity by mentioning his name. Prior to that, I had never heard of the bozo. So it looks like his publicity stunt worked. I would support your paper never mentioning names of people who seek fame while doing ill including mass shooters.

MISS (from Ackerman): To Empact, a nonprofit “organization for social change,” which criticizes the decision by the district attorney to not prosecute the officers involved in the Sage Crawford shooting. The organization believes that if the officers were in fear for their lives, they should have stayed in their car. That’s not what good police who are sworn to protect the community do. They face down danger so that the rest of us don’t have to. When police don’t assert themselves against threats, it produces tragedies like Uvalde.

MISS (from reader Ramona Greb): To control freaks who want to dismiss those in the military and National Guard who don’t want to get the vaccine. Think of the cost of training these people, plus their experience. How many shots did Fauci get, plus his protective gear, yet he got COVID?

HIT (from reader Shanti Emerson): To Don Rogers’ interesting columns. Under his leadership, all points of view were encouraged and published in The Union. Vail’s gain is our loss. Bye, email pal. We will Miss you, Don.

HIT (from Emerson): To retiring judge Tom Anderson for his long legal career in our community making a positive difference. He made sure litigants received the most healing treatments in Adult Drug Court, Mental Health Court and DUI Court.

HIT (from Emerson): To the 25th World Fest. Wonderful eclectic music. Excellent food and clothing for sale (tie dye everywhere) and the tributes to indigenous people.

HIT (from Emerson): To Musical Mondays at the library at 11 a.m., this week featuring Ann and Dominique playing their harps. Wind Jammers (horns) will perform July 25.

HIT (from Emerson): To Getting ready for the Nevada County Fair. Treat Street booths being cleaned out. Prop shop making dozens of fat funny pigs. Can’t wait

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To spotty and/or non-existent internet. To be without reliable internet in 2022 feels like living in the stone age.

MISS (from Rebane): To columnist George Boardman, who can’t figure out why candidate Jason Tedder had asked whether “an assistant department head could be hired without a competitive hiring process, and whether an elected department head could hire their spouse ‘directly under his/her supervision.’” Well, duh. Current Clerk Recorder/Registrar of Voters Mr. Diaz has done both of those things, apparently without a knuckle rap from the county human resources director. If both actions are prohibited, what happened?

MISS (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): to the Jan. 6 Committee, who all have the same views and the same mission, unlike our American system of justice. The committee only presents information to support their views, ignoring alternative details and never questioning so-called evidence which would uncover the truth. This sham committee is nothing more than political theater.

HIT (from Hood): to Patti Ingram Spencer, supervisor District 3 candidate, for her personal involvement in our community. As a member of the Rotary Club of Grass Valley, she was one of several Rotarians to serve lunch to the health-care providers for the CareForce event at Nevada Union High School.

MISS (from Hood): To the number of abortions versus the number of gun deaths since 1973 – over 60 million abortions versus 1.5 million gun deaths. Maybe we need better birth control methods than gun control measures.

HIT (from Special Publications Editor Valerie Costa): To California WorldFest returning in all of its glory last weekend! This is one event that we never miss, and Old Crow Medicine Show blew us away! Thank you to Center for the Arts for putting on such a fantastic festival right in our backyard.

MISS (from Costa): To the many unintended, but perfectly predictable, consequences already happening in the wake of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs vs. Jackson decision.