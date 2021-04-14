Hits & Misses: Minnie Park temporary closure is a MISS

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from reader Tammy Deal): To Minnie Park, across from Condon Park, for always being locked and closed for many months now even when other parks were open with restrictions and even in this beautiful weather. These gates have had big chain locks for months now. And now there’s higher fencing and signs that say closed for maintenance for a couple weeks now yet no maintenance is being done. Please just open the park!

HIT (from reader Phil Reinheimer): To a superb special last week on PBS of the life of Ernest Hemingway. Show it again!

MISS (from Reinheimer): To Hemingway shooting so much wild game, such as rhinos, to satisfy his ego! So sad.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson: To Waste Management. Two weeks ago, I saw Waste Management pick up our garbage can and then our two green waste receptacles and put all of this on the same truck. Next week, the garbage truck came by and picked up our trash container and then our recyclables and put them into the same truck. This week I received a warning letter with a photo of our garbage bag mixed with our green waste on the truck. Waste Management mixed the garbage and the green waste, not us!

HIT (from Emerson): To Donald Trump spending billions of tax dollars on COVID-19 vaccines and then taking the shots himself. Trumpers, please follow your leader!

HIT (from Emerson): To Soroptimist International of Grass Valley’s successful Ewaste fund raiser and all the people who participated.

HIT (from Emerson): To NorCal Fringe Festival going virtual. Thanks to all the talented artists who participated.

HIT (from Emerson): To the Sac Kings requiring vaccination proof or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hrs and masks for attendance ay games.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To those restaurants that have taken great care of us, their customers, during this pandemic. Heading home down Highway 20 the other day, we stopped to check out The Wheelhouse. The patio is inviting with 18 outside tables, spaced 12 feet apart. More are coming soon. The lunch menu is simple and family priced. Both the food and service were great. The Wheelhouse bakes fresh bread for their sandwiches and buns for their burgers every day. It was a very pleasant experience, a great lunch, in a lovely, comfortable setting. Coming soon: The Wheel House Wake Up Window: coffee and fresh pastries to go.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Roger): to the ability for genealogy enthusiasts to visit the Doris Foley Library again in Nevada City (211 N. Pine St.) to access Ancestry.com, Fold3.com, Newspapers.com, and FamilySearch.org images available at Affiliate Libraries. For now, the limited hours are Thursdays and Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with two computers available and a maximum of three patrons in the building. Saturday visits are available by appointment, call 265-4606.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To fully open public libraries, at last. The Madelyn Helling library in Nevada City has a friendly staff, the shelves are stocked, there are the obligatory plexi-glass shields at the check-out counter, and “stand here” stickers on the floor. It’s just like going to the grocery store. Why did it take so long to reopen?

HIT (from Rebane): To the return of the volunteer corps at the hospital. You’ll see their masked faces at the two lobby desks and in the gift shop.

MISS (from Rebane): To the half empty Rood Center parking lot. Where are our county employees? When will they completely stop remote work and return to face the public again?

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To Grass Valley investing in making the pedestrian way on Mill Street downtown a permanent and inviting feature. This is a step in the right direction.

MISS (from Rogers): To parking in downtown Grass Valley in busy times, a big problem even when Mill Street was a regular road. The city’s job isn’t done with the pedestrian way until it also improves parking.