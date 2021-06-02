Hits & Misses: Memorial Day special section was a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Nancy Brost): To The Union’s Memorial Day special feature section from last Saturday’s issue. Thank you to all of the organizations, volunteers, and businesses expressing their thanks to all those who have served our country.

HIT (from reader Fred Pohlmann): To the Community Environmental Advocates Foundation for their informative zoom presentation on the health hazards of reopening the Idaho-Maryland mine.

HIT (from reader Nancyan Tracy): To the Girl Scouts of Troop 2009 Nevada County. Their commentary on plants for the house was a call to action. More plants!

HIT (from Nancyan Tracy): To the Nevada County Captures page, which is always great to look at. Thanks to the Union for having this page and a bigger thanks to the photographers who submit photos for us to enjoy.





HIT/MISS (from reader George Carter): To celebrating 23 years that Nevada City’s New Moon Cafe has served happy diners, but now Peter Selaya and Buzz Crouch are hanging it up. Even as memories of fine food again get my taste buds eager for more, I celebrate their anticipation of new ways to bless our community.

HIT (from reader Dick Tracy): To having just spent several days in Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, I can vouch for the fact a smile is usually concealed behind the COVID masks they wear.You can see it in their eyes. We are so blessed to have such a facility — and corps of caring professionals — in our community.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the Miners Foundry’s Expression of Gratitude. States Executive Director Gretchen Bond: “We appreciate what our community has done to keep everyone safe during this pandemic. We want to say thank you!” On Sunday, June 6 and June 20, from 2 to 6 p.m., those who are fully vaccinated will receive one complimentary glass of house wine, beer, soda or a well cocktail. If you’re two weeks past your second shot, bring your vaccination card and enjoy your beverage and some live music. Socially distanced outside and inside seating will be available. Cheers to good health and the approaching return of normalcy. Drinks are on the house!

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To thousands (3,500-4,000) of illegal marijuana growers operating in the county, according to the recent Nevada County Grand Jury report. Were the growers who filled the supervisor’s chambers and testified for hours about desiring to be compliant lying?

HIT (from Rebane): To the Family Birth Center concept being implemented at our hospital. The rooms are or will be large, windowed and set up for handling the entire birth process — start to finish.

MISS (from Rebane): To high school districts across the state, including Nevada Union Joint High School District, which after a year and a half of non-learning, distance learning, and split time learning decided to lower graduation requirements and just send their failing and unprepared seniors out the door and call them graduates.

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To exercise, and to exercising outdoors. Yes, it’s getting warm, but our bodies are built for this and our minds need it. There’s a something extra in nature that the gym can’t quite get. Do the gym workout, too, but get outside for part of the workout.

HIT (from Rogers): To those rare online commenters who manage to add to discussions without having to elbow or diss everyone around them just because. For the others who can’t manage this, maybe go for a walk instead. Or write that nasty-gram and let it sit till you’re back from that walk or run or ride for review with a clearer mind and maybe a slightly warmer heart.