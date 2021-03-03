Hits & Misses: Lou Conter’s book signing was a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Ralph Metreyeon): To Mr. Conter for inviting us all to a book signing. It was very special to all who came and were able to meet a true American hero. Mr. Conter was kept distanced from all, and everyone wore a mask to protect him. Also thanks to Paulette for opening up her restaurant and holding this most important event. If you missed this signing, I hope you will make the effort to go to the next one. You won’t be disappointed.

MISS (from reader Pauli Halstead): To Judge Linda Sloven, the district attorney, the Probation Department, and the public defender for granting bail to Tyler Michael Clanton, who was charged with trying to procure sex from a child. He was deemed low risk.

MISS (from reader Don Bessee): To Shanti Emerson for her vile attack on the deputy who was protecting his partner in the video we all saw.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To myself. I used the word “murder” rather than “killed in self-defense” describing the incident with Sage Howard. I apologize. Let’s hope that nothing like this happens again in Nevada County. Why wasn’t the Taser working?

HIT (from Emerson): To people all over the world getting vaccinated at the same time, especially here in Nevada County. There are a lot of vaccines available. Maybe herd immunity will come soon.

HIT (from Emerson): To Bear River High’s Patricia Kee making Eagle Scout. Congratulations!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To Hirschman’s Pond. Like the Tribute Trail, Hirschman’s 35 acres were once Erickson Lumber Co. land. This 1870s hydraulic mining pit filled up with water. Zoned open space in 1986 for its historical and recreational value, the Board of Supervisors in 2002 awarded Nevada City $480,000 in State Parks Proposition 40 funds to buy it. Later, additional property was purchased from the Nevada City Elks for improved access, and the Indian Trails subdivision donated an adjacent strip along Highway 49 as a mitigation measure. The Bear Yuba Land Trust built the trails with the first quarter mile being barrier free, providing easy access for everyone. Flora, fauna and history abound there.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To the fences and concertina wire surrounding the nation’s Capitol. There are some who think it all should stay there to protect against future demonstrations. No! We are not a Third World country.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the Coalition of Firewise Communities for making available on their website a new five-page PDF document, “What If Your 100 Feet of Defensible Space Goes Beyond Your Property Line?” Approved by county ordinance enforcement staff, this document describes your options for achieving 100 feet of defensible space, even when that 100 feet extends beyond your property line. A nice graphic concept by coalition member Arnold Forman helps you visualize the multiple variables involved. Options for city residents (who are not subject to the 100-foot requirement) are also detailed. Find it at http://www.NCCoalitionFWC.com , click “Rules & Enforcement” on the left sidebar.

MISS (from Publisher Don Rogers): To anonymous commenters on this site and Facebook and the rest, for a friend who will go nameless here. Taking potshots at others from being a veil of anonymity is a reflection of cowardice, whatever the lame excuses — fear of criticism, fear of a discussion, fear of losing a job or some business, fear of a whole lot of things that don’t happen in reality for expressing an honest opinion.

HIT (from Rogers): To all the weird ironies in life and especially politics. Red states taking more in federal handouts than blue ones, along with national economic trends tending to go better under Democratic presidents than Republican ones . The most progressive city (San Francisco) and state (guess which?) targeting homelessness, say, as an absolutely crucial issue to solve and then making the problem even worse, and the worst in the entire country today. No shortage of other examples.