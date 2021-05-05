Hits & Misses: Local photographers are a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Barbara Drew): To the photographers featured frequently in the Nevada County Captures section of The Union: Annita Kasparian, Steve Hillis, and Denise Fink. Your photos are often breathtaking and remind us how fortunate we are to live in this beautiful county. Thank you!

HIT (from reader Nancy Guenther): To the government entities responsible for putting in a concrete circle in the roundabout at Olympic Park Circle and for re-striping the traffic lanes in the Dorsey interchange. They were so faded that it was difficult to tell just where the lanes were. Now it’s clear and much safer.

HIT (from reader Phil Reinheimer): To fhe Facebook suspension of Donald Trump lasting at least six more months.

MISS (from Reinheimer): To the ink being hardly dry on the Newsom recall petition before millionaire John Cox flew a slick TV ad calling himself The Beast and walking with a trained bear. Should have been a bull because that’s what he’s full of.

HIT/MISS (from reader Tom Durkin): To the Facebook Oversight Board’s decision to uphold the Facebook ban on Trump. For now. It’s a miss that the board did not recommend a lifetime ban. Trump is a clear and present danger to American democracy.

MISS (from Durkin): To President Biden, during his speech to Congress, declaring that health care is a human right. He was trying to sell health insurance (“Obamacare”). If health care is a human right, it shouldn’t be for sale.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the Forever Farms program taking assertive action to prevent the ongoing loss of some of our Nevada County ag lands. It’s the joint effort of four community partners: the Bear Yuba Land Trust, Sierra Harvest, Briar Patch Food Co-op and the Tahoe Food Hub. Mountain Bounty Farm, operating organically for 24 years on Birchville Road, was facing the loss of its leased land. Over the course of eight months the money was raised to buy the land, provide Mountain Bounty with a long-term lease, and create a conservation easement so that it remains productive farm land, managed ecologically responsibly. Many thanks to the Forever Farms Program! Please visit bylt.org/foreverfarms

HIT (from Matson): To Mountain Bounty Farm being here to stay. The Bear Yuba Land Trust just purchased 40 acres, 10 of which are organically farmed. The farm can now confidently make permanent improvements. A new greenhouse has been built, and access to the barn and farm worker onsite housing has been acquired. Their community supported agriculture program provides 1,000 households with top quality, fresh, organic fruits and vegetables at 20 convenient pick-up locations. This handy service guarantees and provides needed community access to local, organic produce. They also sell at the Nevada City Farmer’s Market the first two Saturdays of every month. To learn more about their program and produce offerings, visit mountainbountyfarm.com

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To the beautiful newly remodeled National Hotel with a grand opening on May 6. This hotel and its sister, The Holbrooke, are historical treasures for our county. Let’s support them in every way we can by having meals in their elegant dining rooms, bellying up to the bars, and recommending them to anyone who wants to visit our county.

HIT (from Emerson): To all the wonderful volunteers who came out over the weekend to clean up the fairgrounds and downtown Nevada City. You guys are great. So wonderful when the community works together for a common good.

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To the conservative press coming out with commentaries encouraging Republican men not to fall for the media dodge trying to keep them from getting their vaccinations. Don’t be sheep, duped! President Trump pushed Operation Warp Speed into gear and got his shots! The boogieman — The Media! — is trying to fool you! Don’t let them! Get your shots. You’ll “own the libs” who have been laughing at you, exhorts Kyle Smith in The National Review. Hey, whatever it takes if plain logic and evidence of effectiveness come up short.

HIT (from Rogers): To old-fashioned good manners and greeting one another politely and with a friendly wave.