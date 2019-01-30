Hits & Misses: Lions Lake restoration at Nevada County Fairgrounds a HIT

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com

HIT (from Editorial Board members Susan Rogers and Terry McAteer): To the newly restored Lions Lake at the fairgrounds. Never been tempted to spend any time there, but now clearly this will be a nice little destination for some pleasant outdoor time. Congratulations to the Nevada County Resource Conservation District and all who provided labor, money and time.

HIT (from McAteer): To Grass Valley Mayor Lisa Swarthout for going on a police ride along to learn about the homelessness problem on a first-hand basis.

HIT (from McAteer): To Nevada City Councilwoman Reinette Senum, who also deserves kudos for her innovative approach to fire prevention — goats!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Rick Nolle): To the Penn Valley Municipal Advisory Council and the Nevada County Planning Department for a very successful second meeting on the Penn Valley Area Plan. A special thanks to Colleen Shade and Sue Hoek for emceeing the meeting.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the Nevada City Council, which is taking the time needed to properly evaluate the effects of making Commercial Street a one-way street. A local group, Future of Nevada County, has created a proposal to add things on lower Commercial Street: widened sidewalks, trees, benches and outdoor seating. (Previously closing lower Commercial Street completely had been considered). At last week's meeting the one-way proposal was presented. Some people testified in favor of the concept while others expressed concerns, such as traffic, parking and the delivery of goods. Agreeing to a trial run rather than sending the proposed permanent changes off to the Planning Commission is a great idea.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the original musical "Make Believe" now playing at the Nevada Theatre through Feb. 3. It's sweet, silly and sinister – all required elements of a good fairy tale. Look for the giants. They were my favorite characters.

HIT (from Rebane): To the compassionate and professional staff at Brunswick Veterinary Clinic, especially Dr. Michelle Meyer, DVM who cares so sincerely for our pets. The clinic does everything from check-ups to complicated surgeries and therapies. Patients can even refill doggie prescriptions online!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): Standing applause to all those — from individuals to corporations — who offered help and made financial accommodations to federal employees who went without pay during the senseless government shutdown.

MISS (from Tracy): To all those who feel a similar shutdown in a few weeks would benefit our nation.