Hits & Misses: Light show at Center for the Arts is a HIT

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To the at-times heroic work of firefighters, law enforcement officers and innumerable others we don’t think about yet help make our lives that much safer. The River Fire could well have been multiples larger and more damaging than it was — not to mention deadly — without all of them leaping effectively into action.

HIT (from reader Bill Lambert): To the light show at the Grass Valley Center for the Arts. We attended a concert there recently and the light show behind the artists was enthralling, moody, vibrant, mesmerizing, glowing, entertaining, whimsical, and fun! Thank you!

HIT (from reader Linda Lasich): To Newmont Mining Co. this past spring clearing the forest on the North Star Mine Property along Allison Ranch Road, Grass Valley, greatly reducing the fire danger of their property.

HIT (from reader Susan Rogers): to the County Office of Emergency Services and the County IT department, who for two years in a row have been way ahead of the curve in spearheading technology solutions for communicating to the public during a wildfire emergency. In 2020, they launched the Ready Nevada County Dashboard just a few weeks before the Jones Fire. Prior to the 2021 fire season, they worked with the Zonehaven company to establish numbered evacuation zones so that neighborhoods requiring evacuation orders and warnings could be more quickly and easily determined by the incident command team and then communicated to the public. We are lucky to have such forward-thinking county employees developing these tools to help keep us informed and safe.





MISS (from Rogers): To the new dashboard and alerts, though a very gentle MISS. Cell phones shrieked in possibly every corner of the county, including far from any present fire danger. The evacuation zone numbers and a bit hard-to-read map on a phone was less than ideal. The sense that the River Fire ended at the county line was a little confusing. Great idea. Implementation still has a ways to go, however. And for all that, much better to have an imperfect system than not at all.

HIT or MISS (from reader Pete Sabey): To, you choose, vaccinate or ventilate.

HIT (from reader Phil Reinheimer): Kudos to our local, state, and national leader who continue to urge COVID vaccinations for all.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To the Nevada County Disaster Veterinary Response Team and all the wonderful volunteers who made sure the evacuated dogs, horses, cats, alpacas, goats, etc., were lovingly watched through their stay at the fairgrounds.

HIT (from Emerson): To big-hearted Emily of Emily’s Catering and Cakes who brought dinner for all those volunteers and also catered the breakfast for opening day at the fair. It was delicious.

MISS (from Emerson): To Paulette’s really gone now! Goodbye home-cooked food, hello franchise frozen, then heated up food.

HIT (from Emerson): To the amazing 2021 Olympics where the USA Team won the most medals and the most gold. The American women athletes won medals at almost double the rate as their men counterparts. So nice to see nations in friendly, respectful competition and where peace and friendship prevailed.

HIT (from Emerson): The great Nevada County Fair … the place to be and meet old friends on Treat Street.

MISS (from Lambert): To Florida Gov. Rick DeSantis, who infuriates me to no end. This Trump wannabe wants to run for president in the mold of his evil master, and meanwhile has challenged the coronavirus with anti-science, resulting in the possible slaughter of thousands of his state’s citizens.

MISS (from Lambert): To the Olympic games’ commercialization, which has gone beyond the pale, cramming innumerable ads between short clips of athletic events, even going split-screen with a small-scale sports event (40%) and a large-scale (60%) commercial…during Olympic action! How about a medal for those who spent the most on ads? And the tarnished gold goes to …

MISS (fro Lasich): To the Republican Party for their voter suppression, support of white supremacy, the insurrection of Jan. 6, gutting women’s rights in numerous states, and for their power grab of the recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

MISS (from reader Phil Reinheimer): The 21 GOP congress members who voted against the award of the Congressional Gold Medal to the police officers who tried to defend the capital against the Trumpster mob that attacked them. Has the GOP lost its soul?

MISS (from Reinheimer): To Public figures like GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida who discourage and demean efforts for increased vaccination rates.

MISS (from Rogers): To those who cannot make a point or disagree with a position or decision without name-calling, insulting, castigating and generally throwing stones as if they were above the person or people they are castigating. Seriously, it is possible to take an opposing view without lowering yourself in the process.Yet, each of us all too often does it. Maybe we should all have a rule with ourselves to at least count to 10 before pressing send.

HIT: (from Rogers): At the opening of the fair Wednesday, all of divided Nevada County present turned to the flag when the national anthem began, most with hand over heart, and stood quietly and respectfully as one. Here’s proof we really can still come together for some common values.