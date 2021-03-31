Hits & Misses: Library’s Link+ service is a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Fred Pohlmann): To the Nevada County Library for its Link+ service, which allows access to holdings (books, DVDs, CDs, etc.) from libraries throughout California. Your library card is a portal to explore the world.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To Jamal Walker being chosen community relations coordinator to bring about visibility and cooperation in Grass Valley. Perhaps we will be in the vanguard of new relationships between the police and the public.

HIT (from Emerson): To Hospital House for having no COVID-19 cases in the last year! Incredible statistic.

MISS (from Emerson): To the anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers who kept our county in the purple tier, causing many of our businesses, restaurants and schools to stay closed. Some of these are followers of Trump, who spent billions of our tax dollars on vaccine research, has had a vaccine himself, and has urged Americans to do the same. If you have not gotten a vaccine and do not wear a mask, you are the problem.

MISS (from Emerson): To insurrection amnesia. Yes, it really happened. Yes, it was worst domestic terrorism. Yes, the history books will report on this event for hundreds of years to come.

MISS (from Emerson): To restaurants, gyms etc. that defied mask requirements, social distancing, no inside dining, etc., and made money while the honest guys lost thousands of dollars. I guess disobeying the rules pays off in Nevada County—-unfortunately!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To a bit more rain and snow! States NID board member Ricki Heck, “Our current reservoir storage is 181,687-acre feet: 67% of capacity and 82% of average.” The April-July runoff forecast sits at 68% of average. Our estimated available water supply of 261,800 acre feet exceeds the 235,700 acre feet necessary for a normal year. While a surplus exists, the carryover to next year may be insufficient. Concludes Heck: “We are fortunate to live in the Yuba-Bear watershed. This year, most other California regions are predicted to be in moderate to extreme drought. When you turn on your tap, please remember to give thanks to our unique watershed, and conserve.”

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To progressive California as another tech company (the remnants of the original Grass Valley Group) downsizes and moves elsewhere, while at the same time accomplishing more work remotely. We have empty office space everywhere. Will it ever be occupied by a thriving high tech sector again?

HIT (from Rebane): To ramped up local COVID-19 vaccination numbers. Last week, more than 40,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccinations have been given to county residents. Soon we could achieve half of us of us being fully vaccinated, which along with those who have achieved natural protection through post-COVID antibodies indicates life in Nevada County stands on the edge of herd immunity and a robust return to normal.

MISS (from Rebane): To scammers who have hijacked one of the hospital’s local numbers. These criminals pretend to be from the Social Security Administration. If you get such a call, hang up.

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To Easter and spring and green, green grass heralding a budding sort of hope for the passing of the pandemic, reinvigorated economy, and perhaps even some wisdom taking root as we head quickly to summer.