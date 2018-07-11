Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Why did the turkeys cross the road?

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Bob Winters): To the 10 or 15 drivers on Pleasant Valley Road at about 2 p.m. Friday who stopped and waited patiently for a turkey hen with about 15 new babies trying to cross the road. Especially to the guy in the purple Oldsmobile who got out and herded them off the road.

MISS (from reader Art Krugler): To any discussion of rate increases and penalties over garbage pickup. Waste Management and our Grass Valley City Council take pride in our citizens who want to do the right thing. My recycle bin does not have a notice of what is acceptable and not acceptable. I suggest consideration of two lists on the lid; one on the outside and another on the inside. Is policing and punishment ever as successful as education?

HIT (from Editorial Board members Shanti Emerson and Jo Ann Rebane): To Music in the Mountains, its sponsors, musicians, volunteers, donors and staff for an outstanding series of summer symphonic concerts. SummerFest 2018 brought Nevada County gorgeous, familiar and spectacular music. They even introduced an actual prodigy, 10-year-old violinist Amaryn Olmeda, who wowed us with the Carmen Fantasy backed up by a full orchestra. Next year, get tickets and let symphonic music be part of your summer.

HIT (from Rebane): To The Union for providing a much-needed chronology highlighting the ups and downs Spiral Internet's Bright Fiber project has experienced since 2014. Let's hope that the new company, Race Communications, knows what it is doing and comes through with much-needed bandwidth for Bright Fiber subscribers, present and future.

MISS (from Rebane): To those who could/should have but didn't help push for the broadband service this county desperately needs for its residents, schools and businesses. The world economy is internet based and when we don't have high speed internet access we can't compete. Let's provide a welcoming and helpful posture for the next enterprise which can connect even the remotest of us to the internet.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Rick Nolle): To Western Gateway Park and the GatewayBikePark.com folks starting to implement a safe, fun, family-oriented bike facility in the "jewel" of Penn Valley — Western Gateway Park.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To the first Farm Trail weekend for being so organized.

HIT (from Emerson): To the Monday Musical Series at Madelyn Helling Library (from 10-11 a.m.). A magical time for all generations to enjoy live performances by local musicians.

HIT (from Emerson): To the John Kane Penny Pitch at Kane's Restaurant with all money going to benefit Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation's emergency department campaign.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To Donald Trump for appearing absolutely "Presidential" in his nomination of Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court. He even smiled!

MISS (from Tracy): To close-minded Democrat Senators who intend to treat Brett Kavanaugh as poorly as Republicans treated Merrick Garland.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Monica Senter): To his week's Board of Supervisors meeting on the cannabis taxation measure showing that cannabis farmers now have a seat at the table and are being consulted by the county at an increasing rate and the county Search and Rescue volunteers exceeding their fundraising goal by $3,000.

MISS (from Senter): To the death of the time-honored democratic value that judges are to be impartial and apolitical interpreters of the law.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Mac Young): I missed it, but everybody said the Fourth of July parade was one of the better ones in recent memory.

MISS (from Young): To the Grass Valley Thursday Night Market being absolutely dead on July 5. Please, come out and support our local merchants, farmers and nonprofit organizations.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning (SAEL) charter high school now leasing the former Nevada City Elementary School building. It's a great use for the old building and a wonderful new home for the high school, which has an excellent project-based curriculum that serves many young people well.

MISS (from Rogers): To the potential for SAEL students who drive to school to worsen the already scarce street parking north of the Courthouse and the Doris Foley Library for Historical Research. Let's hope the school puts some restrictions on students driving themselves to school or on where they can park.