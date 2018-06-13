Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Waiting for election results a miss

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from Editorial Board members Shanti Emerson, Liam Lambert, Terry McAteer, Jo Ann Rebane and Monica Senter): To those who thought the Voter Choice Act would encourage more and earlier voting, be cheaper to administer or allow tabulation of results faster. Who would've thought that an election could go on for over a week? Perhaps this slow ballot counting fiasco shows the mail-in experiment isn't all it's cracked up to be, after all. This new election format of mail-in balloting has produced a negative result: waiting two weeks for final results. Is this an advancement? This was extremely difficult for the candidates and difficult for the voters.

HIT (from McAteer): To superb graduations throughout the county with some meaningful commencement addresses. Good job to The Union for fine coverage of these events!

HIT (from Lambert): To the Bridgeport Covered Bridge getting its bid for restoration funding approved this week.

HIT (from Rebane): To Nevada Union graduate, and valedictorian, Ryan Brott who also placed first on TechTest 2018.

HIT (from Senter): To recent community discussion about Wildfire Readiness resources: http://www.readyforwildfire.org and Code Red sign up https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/CA8B57E20D17

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To the Youth Ride Against Racism to be held at Callanan Park Friday at 3:30 in support of the two African American boys who were recently harassed in our county. Isn't our youth great?

HIT (from Emerson): To the big rally held in Miners Foundry in support of Audrey Denney.

HIT (from Emerson): To the new magazine, Current, to be published by The Union. Photographs, poems, short stories and art by locals to be included.

HIT (from Emerson): To the great, big grand opening for Tractor Supply Company. Lots of fun, lots of people. Welcome to the community TSC.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To the father of a boyhood friend who gave his boys a candy bar to divide. One would cut it in half and the other could pick which half he wanted.

HIT (from Tracy): To my best friend's dad for his philosophy: "Never trust anything you read, and only half of what you see."

MISS (from Tracy): To all those who believe it was possible to talk North Korea into abandoning a nuclear program that gave it world prominence.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the local branch of the American Association of University Women, which works year-round to raise the money to send middle school girls to the outstanding Tech Trek program at UC Davis every summer. Getting more women into STEM careers is something that many people talk about, but this program is actually doing something about it.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To a fire season starting early enough the Cal Fire has already suspended burn permits for the entire county.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the mighty nice work by Nevada City Engineers Bryan McAlister and Bill Falconi in designing and executing a major sidewalk and paving project on Nile Street. When finished people will finally be able to walk safely, with full accessibility for one and all, from the Chevron Station on Sacramento Street to Pioneer Park on Nimrod Street. It's a $400,000 project funded by CMAQ to the tune of $350,000, and the balance by Nevada City from $50,000 worth of "Measure S" funds. CMAQ funding provides an incentive for people to walk rather than drive. This project has been on the drawing boards for five years, and is complete with a Dan Reinhart rock wall allowing the street to be widened a bit for even better public safety.