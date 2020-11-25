Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Voter turnout is a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Phil Reinheimer): to those who cast more ballots than ever in the recent election.

MISS (from Reinheimer): to some national leaders still refusing to accept the will of the electorate

HIT (from Reinheimer): to international leaders like Putin who have the couth to congratulate America on the presidential election results.

MISS (from Reinheimer): to the uncouth reactions on Trumpsters who are whining that that the election was rigged. “Cheaters never prosper,” Donald!

HIT (from Reinheimer): to yesterday, in an historic ceremony, one turkey just pardoned another!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): to Briar Patch and customers who “round up” when they check out. This month’s money goes to CHIRP (California Heritage: Indigenous Research Project) who have already gotten over $2,000 from this practice.

HIT (from Emerson): to beautiful crisp sunshiny weather. Joyful walks in the woods. Pumpkin spice lattes. Turkeys flying off the shelves of our grocery stores. Hugely attended Zoom church services and concerts. Smell of wood fires coming out of chimneys.

HIT (from Emerson): to sold out drive through fun(d)raiser for the Fairgrounds. Everyone loves the Fair!

MISS (from Emerson): to all the selfish people who view masking and isolating as violating their personal freedom rather than helping stop this horrible virus. You only make it worse, fellows. The more people don’t follow the suggestions of the epidemiologists and National Institutes of Health and Center for Disease Control, the longer time it will take for our businesses and schools to reopen.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): to the non-profits and their volunteers working hard to ensure Thanksgiving meals are available to those who would otherwise not have them.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): to the ever-increasing prospect that next year’s Thanksgiving meal volunteers won’t need to follow COVID-19 precautions.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): Cheers to the American voters who spent hours in long lines to tell our departing chief executive: “You can fool some of the people some of the time, but you can’t fool all of the people all of the time.”

MISS (from Tracy): To all of us (including me) led to believe fish oil capsules are good for the heart. Wall Street Journal columnist Joe Queenan says rigorous scientific studies presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions show no effect on heart health. “Taking fish oil supplements,” Queenan writes, “is just another weird thing people in Northern California dreamed up in the 1980s.”

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): The enormous fence surrounding the Pioneer Cemetery on West Broad Street has finally been removed. It is once again a public place, and if you get a chance take a stroll through it, now that tranquility has returned. Once the site of the First Methodist Church, it is now 100% dedicated to serving as a final resting place. On top of the hill is Aaron Augustus Sargent’s Memorial which reads “Printer Lawyer Senator Minister Plenipotentiary.” The neighboring St. Canice Catholic Cemetery, graced by old Nevada County names like Cicogni, Coughlan, Purdon, Angelini and Pello, is also well worth a visit.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): to autumn’s cascade of colors. We’ve had a procession of yellow oaks and elms, fiery red dogwood and maples, and glorious sunny days to highlight their splendor.

MISS (from Rebane): to our politicized neighbors for whom politics is total warfare in which the other side must be obliterated personally and economically.

MISS (from Rebane): to yet another ill-conceived shut down of local businesses and restaurants in California. Hurrah for sheriffs across the country who have gone on record saying they won’t enforce Thanksgiving guest limits so the children don’t have to wait in the car and grandma is welcome.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Terry McAteer): to Clerk/Recorder Greg Diaz and staff for a well-run election.

MISS (from McAteer): to over 100 new COVID cases in one day in Nevada County is sure to kill businesses and, unfortunately, also kill people. Come on my fellow neighbors, we can do better.

HIT (from McAteer): to Lisa Swartout and Howard Levine have given their heart and soul to the City of Grass Valley. As they step down in the next couple of weeks from the City Council, they deserve a hearty and genuine “thank you” from all of us.

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To a day of rest and gratitude, free of what divides us and full of the many blessings in this community and country that bring us together in deeper ways.