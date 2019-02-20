Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Using traffic apps in weather events is a MISS

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from reader Walt Stickel): To all those drivers on Saturday stopped at chain control at Highway 20 and Nevada Street in Nevada City, who thought they could bypass the traffic using the WAZE app, only to find that they had created a massive traffic jam at the intersection of Nevada Street, Uren Street and Willow Valley Road. This lasted for several hours …

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To good time musical theater at Off Broadstreet in Nevada City. The current production "Johnny Gough at the Cheatin' Heart" has provided sold-out audiences great songs, soap-opera plot lines, surprises and lots of laughs. Tickets are affordable and the desserts offered are delicious.

MISS (from Rebane): To having to cancel the Mardi Gras Parade.

HIT (from Rebane): To the county's ag community which contributes so much to our rural community. The Union's recent publication, Nevada County Rancher, highlighted the farmers and ranchers, the providers of expertise, 4-H and FFA groups, purveyors of equipment and supplies, educators and customers. May these risk takers have the water and fair weather needed to prosper.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): Standing applause to caregivers everywhere, from friends and relatives of ailing people to warm-hearted Hospice workers. Enduring heart-breaking, back-breaking and budget-busting labors, they are the pride of our community.

Recommended Stories For You

MISS (from Tracy): The fact we Americans have to endure political blather from now until Nov. 3, 2020. Shouldn't there be some limits — as some other countries have —on this costly and enervating practice? Please?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): High marks to Culture Connection, the inaugural edition of Grass Valley-Nevada City Cultural District's e-newsletter. This informative biweekly publication can be found here: https://www.nevadacountyarts.org/gv-nc-district. Appropriate to Chinese Lunar New Year, it features the contributions and struggles of early California Chinese immigrants, Gold Mountain's museum/gift shop, Nevada City's Chinese Cemetery and CATS' upcoming production of "Madame Butterfly." Just one year since its inception, our Cultural District has the two cities working together to promote and enhance our art and history. Additionally they have launched Culture Connection and created sophisticated maps of what we offer, right here in Nevada County. Both are available at the link above. They're just getting warmed up!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the equine therapy program at Blue Mountain Farm, which provides safe, healing encounters with horses to veterans and disabled folks in their Heroes Astride and Saddle Pals programs, respectively. Also a Hit to the excellent Nevada County Rancher supplement in this newspaper, which featured that story plus a great interview with the new CEO of the Nevada County Fairgrounds, and more.