Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Truckee defensible space ordinance a HIT

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the Truckee Fire Protection District for passing an ordinance (effective June 1) requiring a Defensible Space inspection prior to the sale, transfer or exchange of ownership of any real property within their jurisdictional boundaries. Buyers are required to read and sign a two-page disclosure document spelling out the law's requirements (Public Resource Code 4291) and "acknowledging the high risk of wildfire to the area and the laws requiring their obligation to ensure defensible space." The property does not have to be in compliance to close escrow, but must pass a second inspection, if necessary, at a future date or risk a fine. Kudos to TFPD Division Chief/Fire Marshal Craig Harvey for this contribution to public safety. Implementing a similar ordinance for the rest of Nevada County would require some technical and logistical coordination between all our different fire agencies and the County, but that's an objective we should all support.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To a new round of homeowners insurance cancellations, many by AAA. The fire insurance crisis will certainly worsen our already-existing affordable housing crisis, since obtaining and keeping insurance will make it more expensive to both own and rent in this county when property owners either have to pay themselves, or pass along to renters, the greatly increased costs of new policies.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Terry McAteer): To finding the silver lining. With all this rain, don't get in the doldrums … think of yourself living in Ireland, as St. Patty's Day is just around the corner. Cheers in Gaelic — "Slainte!"

HIT (from McAteer): To the Lenton Season. I'm giving up rain for Lent … it must be working as the Weather Channel reports no rain next week!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To The Union Publisher Don Rogers, who realizes that the local community are the paper's advertisers and subscribers. We make enough news here that dropping the subscription to the Associated Press and adding a local reporter makes good sense. We have endless media sources for state and national news, why have The Union duplicate it? Our opinion writers will and should continue to comment on state and national issues. AP and Reuters will read our opinion pages to assess the political temperature in rural California. That's making more local news.

HIT (from Rebane): To Apprentice Day at Forest Lake Christian School, its senior collaborative project. Seniors had to create a food business, compete against other student vendors, and make money for a charity. The exercise simulated what is takes to create and run a successful business.

MISS (from Rebane): To The Union newspaper's off-site printer. Every column has words with faded out letters. Either clean the type face or buy more ink.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To Nevada City Mayor David Parker proclaiming Feb. 27, 2019, Conley S. Weaver Day. Weaver, as City Council member, mayor and historical district consulting architect contributed significantly to Nevada City. A few examples follow. Gary Tintle and Lowell Robinson needed a staging area to build their Union Street project; Conley proposed the stub of Main Street, and when finished, to have them convert it to Robinson Plaza. When a fire leveled Friar Tuck's and neighboring businesses, Weaver helped get them on a fast track, reopening in a new building in 14 months! And he was the coordinating architect for the rehabilitation of Nevada City Hall winning the 2002 Art Deco Preservation Award. Thank you, Conley!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Rick Nolle): To Nevada County planning for holding Penn Valley master plan Workshop #3, to be held 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at the Ready Springs Elementary gymnasium. Thanks to Collen Shade and District 1 Supervisor Sue Hoek for hosting.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To the sun, when we see it again. With the late winter deluge, now we understand the elation of Seattle residents over what local weather forecasters call "Sun Breaks."

MISS (from Tracy): If there's any truth to the story that St. Piran (patron saint of the Cornish tin miners) lived to the age of 206 we've overlooked the medicinal values of tin. But if we all live more than 200 years it will put a real burden on the Social Security program. Maybe we'd move retirement age to 100?