Hits & Misses in Nevada County: The second annual Love Walk a HIT

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To all the happy people who participated in the second annual Love Walk with its myriad of events and workshops. Good showing, Grass Valley.

HIT (from Emerson): To the wonderful Wedding Fair at the Fairgrounds. Many vendors. Special thanks to the caterers who provided delicious food to taste.

HIT (from Emerson): To the crazy, quirky Nugget Fringe Festival. Congratulations on the packed rooms.

HIT (from Emerson and Editorial Board member Terry McAteer): To the ever-popular and relevant Wild and Scenic Film Festival in its 17th year. Brilliant films, interesting filmmakers and lots of filled venues. These films make us even more aware and thankful for the beauty of our planet. On a hand raise, more than a third of participants were first time to the festival which shows the festival continues to attract.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To gridlock in Washington D.C. Gone are the days of legislators crossing rhetorical swords by day and meeting afterward at watering holes for laughter and cameraderie. Those people got things done. It's hard to imagine today's political street gangs crafting legislation approaching Medicare or Social Security. Do they realize we're watching?

HIT (from Tracy): To The Union Science Columnist Alan Stahler, who brings science from the sterile realms of the laboratory to our breakfast tables. In language we can all understand!

HIT (from Tracy): To the underappreciated people at Yubanet and their efforts to get us prepared for the fire season. Go to http://www.yubanet.com and click on "Ready for Fire Season" on the website's tool bar. The weekly tips extend over 25 weeks with timely tips on such things as evacuation, communication, parking, hazardous waste, brush clearing and taking an inventory.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To sunshine!

HIT (from Rebane): To all of the good neighbors in our neighborhood. I appreciate that we do these things for each other — the friendly wave when we pass on the street, tidy yards, watching each other's house when away, delivering miss-delivered mail without going through the post office, sharing pleasantries when we meet at the ganged mailboxes or in the grocery store, and for sharing contact information for a local service provider who did a good job.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the New Year being upon us and Connecting Point and the Nevada County Public Health Department teaming up to offer something great for those wanting to quit smoking. Their smoking cessation classes are free and open to all Nevada County residents. It's not about "why" to quit, it's all about "how" to quit. This eight-week class includes setting a quit date, creating a plan to quit, and sharing reciprocal support with your classmates. The next Freedom from Smoking workshop starts April 3 at the Cedar Park Community Room, 210 Sutton Way in Grass Valley. Register online at http://www.connectingpoint.org/events or call Karen at 274 5601. Go for it!

HIT (from Editorial Board member R.L. Crabb): To the Board of Supervisors, for moving on the homeless shelter.

HIT (from Editorial Board members Susan Rogers and McAteer): To Mother Nature. Thanks for pushing our rain and snow totals ahead of normal. The recent atmospheric river storm that beat down for hours, depositing more than 7 inches of rain in Grass Valley and way more than that in the form of snowpack in the Sierra. Water does us good!

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To the recent atmospheric river storm that beat down for hours, further disintegrating the already-potholed main road in my neighborhood and greatly increasing the city's maintenance woes. Water can also do us bad!