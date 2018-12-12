Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Take a bow for this weekly ‘must-read’

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader George Carter): To Hits & Misses! Again today I'm reminded that The Union's Hits & Misses feature is on my Thursday must-read list. I'd guess that a lot of Nevada County folks have the same experience. How about a year-end salute to the Hits & Misses, a self-congratulatory bow for the Editorial Board, The Union and your readers!

MISS (from reader Linda Chaplin): Sorry to read Women of Worth is closing the doors on its thrift store. I bought items there over the years. It has been a friendly place and I enjoyed their "boutique" atmosphere, giving the donated items a special shine by the artful arrangement.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the County's Wildfire Prevention and Preparedness Town Hall last week, which drew an overflow crowd to hear fire agency and county personnel address the major issues we face here. Many more residents listened to it live on KVMR, an amazing 4,000 people watched the live stream on the County's Facebook page, and others watched it on cable TV or the government stream on the NCTV website. This is a great start to educating the public about how to reduce our risk of catastrophic wildfire in this area. Stay tuned.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To the unfortunate but necessary delay in re-opening the National Exchange Hotel in Nevada City. A remodel of a very old building always has its unpleasant surprises, and no one is more disappointed than the investors, I'm sure. We look forward to its grand — in many ways — opening day.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Rick Nolle): To Penn Valley Rotary for donating food baskets to needy Penn Valley area families. Funds are raised by shoppers donating Holiday Market "WoW" points to the clubs account. Thanks to everyone who donated their points to the club's account number 476. Points are still being accepted.

MISS (from Nolle): To PG&E for not being clear about the days of the power outage in Lake Wildwood.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Terry McAteer): To Lisa Swarthout, recently appointed Mayor of Grass Valley. Her unending service to our community is invaluable and appreciated. A big welcome to Hilary Hodge who took her new seat on the City Council and to Jason Fouyer for also giving back to the citizenry through his years of service.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To multiple Christmas concerts bringing music which has endured and warms our hearts. Last weekend Music in the Mountains hosted two full houses and InConcert Sierra presents holiday music (chorus and orchestra) Dec. 15-16. Thanks to both organizations for bringing our community together to celebrate the Christmas season.

HIT (from Rebane): To The Union, a real hometown newspaper. A friend who recently moved out of state no longer has a paper like ours with actual local news reporting, local sports stories, local business updates, plenty of diverse local opinion writers, church and club news, and a police blotter for those who care about that sort of goings on.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To KVMR for hosting a screening last week at the Nevada Theatre of "Trading Places." This very funny, 1983 classic film was a nice nod to its members and a great reminder of how far KVMR Community Radio has come in 40 years. Founded in 1978 by Charles Woods and David Osborn, it now resides across the street from the Miners Foundry in close partnership with the Nevada Theatre. Its new digs boast every technological advantage. Today financially strong, it has extended its reach far beyond its original local region, and is our emergency broadcast system. KVMR's music, news and commentary can be enjoyed via the internet anywhere in the world.