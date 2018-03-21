Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Students stepping up for safe schools is a HIT

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to drogers@theunion.com or bhamilton@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Tom Durkin): To Gold Country Stage, which recently fixed the signage at the two Alta Sierra bus stops. And another hit for responding to a consumer complaint about incorrect information about the bus stops. They have now posted the correct information at both stops, so that passengers know which stop to wait at the to catch the outbound (Auburn) and inbound (Grass Valley) buses.

MISS (from reader Michelle Carroll): To the Nevada County Fairgrounds going ahead with the fundraiser for the Friends of the NRA despite the protests, the kids marching and any movement hoping for sensible and reasonable gun regulations.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Liam Lambert): To students across the county and country standing up to threats of retaliation from school administration to fight for their rights to a safe, productive school space. Instilling me and lots of others with hope.

MISS (from Lambert): To the fact that there are still no warming shelters being opened, despite winter storms which are set to blow through all week. Feels like a pretty weak excuse, or a lack of care for the homeless population of the county. Something needs to change here.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To all the parents who get their kids into scouting and sports, drive car pools, provide snacks, do the leading, coaching and cheering, and support these worthwhile youth activities.

HIT (from Rebane): To the high school seniors and juniors who took TechTest2018 last week, the locally sponsored college level merit scholarship exam. And another HIT to the fifth through eighth graders who participated in TechTest Jr. earlier this month. Both exams focus on STEM competency and are facilitated by local hi-tech companies, friends, and the volunteer board of Sierra Economics and Science Foundation.

HIT (from Rebane): To this generous community, which helped sell out the Empty Bowl event to support Hospitality House and no doubt will accept the giving challenge which Interfaith Food Ministry currently offers.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Rick Nolle): The Lake Wildwood Association Board of Directors had a chaotic meeting for the second month in a row. A brand new board member resigned, the president of the board stepped down, an agenda could not be agreed to and, therefore, the meeting was canceled. The audience went into an uproar.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Monica Senter): To Nevada County staff's Friday memo announcing a stall to the cannabis ordinance process without doing a complete analysis of all options available.

HIT (from Senter): To former Assistant District Attorney Glenn Jennings for holding fast in his efforts to shine light on the circumstances surrounding the closing of investigations into Sheriff's Deputy Mackey's alleged warrant errors by the District Attorney's office.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): With all the criticism Trump has been getting lately, the media has overlooked his willingness to help small businesses. According to Google, through his passing social interaction with Stormy Daniels, the businesswoman has garnered over 22,700,000 "hits" on Porntube. Her popularity has dwarfed all others on that website!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the annual Speech Tournament coordinated by the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools and supported by Tri Counties Bank and two local nonprofits. Students' book and project learning does little good if they grow up unable (or afraid) to communicate their knowledge, ideas and opinions clearly, out loud, in a small group or in public. So anything that helps build this vital skill is a good thing.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To the obvious miscalculation by Aegis, the corporation that will run a local clinic offering methadone to patients, in supposedly measuring local neighbors' reaction to their clinic location. The article reported that Aegis performed "outreach" 18 months ago, but obviously it was either poorly done or the results were not interpreted correctly, as neighbors seemed unaware of it, and are now vigorously protesting it, just weeks prior to the proposed opening.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Becky Goodwin): To the "Shamrock Bowl for Kids' Sake" on St. Patrick's Day at Prosperity Lanes — a mega-hit in every way! Not only was it a spectacular fundraiser, but also a "fun raiser," for all ages together, with super silliness and green spirit. Big Brothers/Big Sisters offers an incredible mentoring and caring friendship program with youngsters in need of adult friends, and this annual event is a true "hit" for the whole community.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To a great job by the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County for its ongoing 2018 Scotch Broom Challenge. As we know, Scotch Broom burns like gasoline and chokes out other native plant life. Most recently Wolf Creek, Hirschman's Pond and the Greater Champion neighborhood all benefited from this program of pulling up these highly invasive plants. If you want to learn more or volunteer visit http://www.areyoufiresafe.com.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To the speakers series at the Nevada County Fairgrounds for high school students who participate in the fair. They each get a chance to win a $5,000 scholarship.