Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Sign stealing a Miss

MISS (from reader George Carter): Some anti-free speech “patriot” is loose in the community. Twice in the past seven days my Biden/Harris sign has been uprooted from my yard. Want to try for three? My voice won’t be silent!

MISS (from reader Gertie Gertmeiser): The Washington pro football team can’t be called the Redskins anymore. Now they’re listed as the “Washington Football Team.”

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): Here’s to this year’s 20th Annual Nevada City Film Festival. Through innovation and hard work they provided entertainment and inspiration to our community without missing a beat. With indoor theater activities out the window, they created a drive-in at the Nevada County Fairgrounds for eight nights. Ticket holders numbered 1,300. Carhops were on hand to deliver take-out ice cream and food items to your vehicle. Another innovation this year: all 80 award-winning independent and international films were available for online viewing. If you can’t buy a break, sometimes you have to make your own.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): to PG&E cancelling the outage due to changes in the weather forecast. Showing flexibility and intelligence at last!

HIT (from Emerson): to all the people who donated to the new freezer for Utah’s place.

HIT (from Emerson): to the fairgrounds being used for distance learning and to NEO and the Friendship Club for developing a program and managing it — Thanks to the Board of Supervisors.

HIT (from Emerson): to all the Nevada County residents who patronize our local restaurants and small businesses during the COVID crisis.

MISS (from Emerson): to the Big Divider who cares more about his career than the American people.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): to fresh air and breathing deeply while both airing out the house and enjoying some time outdoors.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): to new money given to support expanded broadband internet projects in the county. The cost per household on all of these projects is extraordinarily high — but I guess that’s the way it is when we live in the forest. Too bad recent federal administrations have not prioritized funding for universal access like many other developed countries do.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): to this generous community. Whether it’s a freezer for Hospitality House or classical music and educational programs for Music in the Mountains, a check from the Rotary Duck Race to Sierra Streams Institute or the contractor’s association PAC endorsing candidates – Nevada County knows how to take care of and celebrate her own.

MISS (from Rebane): to the very belated learning center about to appear at the fairgrounds. It was widely known last March that many families did not have reliable internet connections or the resources to assist their children with distance learning or free-time supervision. At long last the county has teamed up with two youth-oriented programs, the school districts, and the fairgrounds to start a supervised distance learning program pending installation of better Wi-Fi. So boys and girls of any grade level can show up at the fairgrounds today to receive help with their virtual class work, but they still can’t go to their regular school for in-person instruction. What gives?

MISS (from Rebane): to Gov. Newsom who signed SB 1383. This business-bashing bill mandates that all small businesses with 5 or more employees must provide 12 weeks of paid family leave to employees and potentially doubles the leave entitlement to 24 weeks for employers with 50 or more employees.

HIT (from Rebane): to retiring Editor Brian Hamilton for 20 years with the newspaper. Thanks for a job well done.