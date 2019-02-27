Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Shortest distance between two points a HIT

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): If they haven't already announced it by the time you read this, Southwest Airlines will be offering direct flights from Sacramento to Hawaii any day now, setting off a long-expected fare war. Great news for the many locals who like to vacation there, especially with this very cold winter.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): To the owners of the Holbrooke Hotel, for donating the proceeds from their estate sale to a local charter school's farm education program.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To a change in plans. Let's have a show of hands from all those eager to ride a "Bullet Train" from Bakersfield to Merced. Anyone? Suppose we pay you?

MISS (from Tracy): Instead of drilling a ridiculous 30-mile tunnel under the Sacramento Delta to deliver water to Southern California, how about issuing a "buyer beware" notification: "LA has a water shortage that's probably not going to improve. Know that before you decide to move there."

HIT (from Tracy): To generous people. The community should be proud that nearly 200 people showed up for a recent dinner and auction raising funds for cancer-stricken realtor, farrier and artist Mark Murnan.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To El Niño and the southerly jet stream which stands to help farmers this year. To date, the Sierra Nevada snow pack stands at 144 percent of normal. Farmers dependent on federally controlled water will get increased water allocations this year.

HIT (from Rebane): To reading about business people who fill needs locally and beyond. They identify a niche, risk time and capital to employ our neighbors, and contribute to our community's life. Thank you.

MISS (from Editorial Board Terry McAteer): To the passing of former Pleasant Ridge School District Superintendent Jim Meshwert is a giant loss for our community. Jim's dedication to students and staff was immense and all of Nevada County Schools benefitted from Jim's tough, principled leadership.

HIT (from McAteer): To the Nevada County Poetry Outloud Student Competition, sponsored by the Arts Council, presented top notch poetry readings from 17 local high school students. The audience was completely wowed by the high level of recitation.

MISS (from McAteer): To CSAA for canceling my homeowners fire insurance policy which I've had with them for 34 years. I guess company loyalty means nothing anymore even though I've never filed a claim in those 34 years.

And one more HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): Recently I offered a "Hit" to John Olmsted, the Independence Trail, and Bear Yuba Land Trust (for their trail custodianship). Left out was Sequoya Challenge, a nonprofit conservation organization, incorporated in 1975 by John and Sally Olmsted. It acquired land to further the Independence Trail project. Many volunteers did the work over many years to convert the abandoned Excelsior Ditch to a trail, and then they maintained it. In 2012 Sequoya Challenge transferred 207 acres and maintenance responsibilities to the Bear Yuba Land Trust. The Sequoya Challenge Preserve, as it is appropriately known today, encompasses that acreage plus lands that are part of the South Yuba River State Park.