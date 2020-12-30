Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Rock painter is a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Laura Patrick): to the Wolf Creek Trail walker that painted and hid various rocks and pieces of wood in Christmas theme for the finding. Made our walk a lot more fun today. We found four items. Thanks!

MISS (from reader Alice Root): to the two Nevada City police officers that were unmasked while responding to the Nevada City Revival stay at home protesters on Dec. 11. And this is after the Nevada City Council ordinance was passed Dec. 9 to fine non-mask wearers. Isn’t the police motto “To serve and PROTECT”? This is the second “miss” for Nevada City police since the Aug. 9 police inaction and failure to protect BLM protesters in Nevada City. Chief Ellis, please explain.

HIT (from Root): To the Nevada City Council for having the courage to pass a masking ordinance that includes a fine. Also to Grass Valley for certifying COVID-compliant businesses. Hopefully they will have an online list, as I will only patronize businesses trying to comply with all recommendations.

MISS (from reader Phil Reinheimer): A.D. 64: “Nero fiddles while Rome burns.” 2020: Trump plays golf while Americans die from the pandemic.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): On New Year’s Day 2000, Wild and Scenic status for 39 miles of the South Yuba River became the law of the land. The 1973 Arab oil embargo caused a global energy crisis and gasoline shortages. In response, Congress passed the Public Utilities Regulatory Policy to promote energy conservation and renewable energy. Numerous federal permits were issued for ill-conceived hydroelectric projects, including two on the South Yuba River. Led by Dr. Roger Hicks and the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL), our community, the Board of Supervisors, and the state Legislature responded. And today SYRCL continues its mission “to protect and restore the Yuba River watershed.”

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): to excellent columns in The Union by two 17-year-old Nevada Union students: Emma Kelly (Other Voices, “The importance of proper sex education”) and Meghan Garren (“FFA — unity and hard work for a good cause.”) You young ladies are our future, and we’re proud of you.

HIT (from Emerson): to the life of Dr. Simi Lyss and all he did for Nevada County and beyond.

MISS (from Emerson): to the pots and pans bangers who harassed Nevada City Mayor Erin Minett and former Mayor Duane Strawser and frightened their neighbors. Did anyone do this to you when you were mayor, Reinette Senum, who took part in the banging, or did they handle such situations in a more civil and legal way?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): to Christmas Meals Project organizers Gil Mathew and Andy Burton. With donations from 73 individuals and organizations and the help of local businesses, volunteers brought shut-ins a Christmas morning delivery which included assorted shelf stable snacks and a reheatable meal. Gold Country Senior Services will receive all unused monetary contributions.

MISS (from Rebane): to Gov. Newsom’s statewide lockdown. If stay at home orders actually worked, COVID cases wouldn’t be surging as they are now.

MISS (from Rebane): to KNCO for dropping the Rush Limbaugh radio show many months ago, thinking the county was divided enough and that eliminating the program would “lead to healthier and more respectful discourse.” Well, harsh anti-Trump discourse and divisiveness continued unabated in this paper and elsewhere. The Progressives among us did not reciprocate. Rush listeners simply tuned to Sacramento and San Francisco stations, and local advertisers lost a substantial audience.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): to the very generous group of anonymous donors who funded the mega-sized generator now installed at Hospitality House to keep it going during power blackouts. What a extraordinary gift to the organization’s guests and staff, demonstrating once again what a special community this is.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): to getting some rain, with more expected starting this weekend. Every little bit helps, but the long-term forecast still does not bode well for next year’s fire season.

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): to, it can’t be said enough, to the new year and promise of the end of the pandemic on the way.

MISS (from Don Rogers): to partisans to the left and to the right claiming they have the lock on “the science” in hollering at those awful others. Truth is, neither is paying the least attention to that in their zeal. Actual science is the antithesis of the sort of ideology we are enduring in these times.