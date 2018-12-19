Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Police blotter always a HIT

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com

HIT (from reader Linda Chaplin): To the police blotter. Nothing like a police blotter to reveal the local goings on of the populace, people just being themselves, whether we personally agree with their actions or not. Kudos to The Union to curating the daily blotter news in an interesting and informative way. Hats off to the editors and reporters tasked with producing this feature. I'm also looking forward to the annual summary of blotter highlights. The county is full of interesting characters.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the Fairgrounds' appointment of Patrick Eidman as its new CEO. His talent and his passion for our Fairgrounds should serve us well.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To losing my chance to ever sing under Ken Hardin's direction again. I was in the Sierra Master Chorale for its first three cycles (rehearsals and concerts — two Christmas and one spring) and what a great experience it was to work under such an extraordinarily talented man, who is also a genuinely nice and fun person. We are lucky to have him in our community and to benefit from his continuing contributions to our amazing arts and entertainment scene.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jeff Dellis): To Bear River and Forest Lake Christian schools for turning over proceeds of their recent game to victims of the Camp Fire.

HIT (from Editorial Board members Becky Goodwin and Jo Ann Rebane): To all the churches hosting seasonal concerts and children's Nativity pageants to bring spiritual beauty and inspiration to the community.

HIT (from Goodwin): To all the vendors and performers at Cornish Christmas and Victorian Christmas, bringing festivity and alternative shopping to the winter holidays.

HIT (from Goodwin): To Peace Lutheran Church for offering a "Blue Christmas" service on Sunday afternoon Dec. 16. This gave us opportunity to acknowledge grief and truth that all is not "jolly" in this season for everyone.

MISS (from Goodwin): To the "Bah Humbug" attitudes out there that demoralize family and friends; may they keep quiet and seek inner peace, and enjoy some semblance of what others are enjoying.

MISS (from Rebane): To holiday parking in Grass Valley. In past years I've tried then given up finding a place to park in the public lots there and done my Christmas shopping in Nevada City or online. This week with an errand that could only be accomplished in Grass Valley, I joined the line of cars circling the various lots unsuccessfully. As a last resort I fed the meter machine a dollar in the pay lot at Neal and South Auburn streets. It seems 25 cents for 15 minutes is too pricey and accounts for the fact that the lot was empty.

HIT (from Rebane): To our community for its big heart and to the nearly 100 citizen helpers who turned out to lay wreaths (Wreaths Across America) on the graves of veterans at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Grass Valley. It's evident that we care.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To the wonderful flood of Christmas holiday memories that come rushing back while decorating the tree and listening to familiar carols.

HIT (from Tracy): And applause to all those "service" employees like the post office workers, hospital technicians, garbage collectors, newspaper delivery persons and all those who quietly keep our wheels spinning. Even politicians! Life would be so difficult without you.

MISS (from Tracy): To the annoying telephone "robo-calls" that needlessly break up our days, now even intruding on our cell phones. Boo, hiss!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): The standing-room-only swearing in of new Grass Valley councilwoman Hilary Hodge and veteran councilman Ben Aguilar, and especially the heartfelt going away speech by Jason Fouyer.

HIT (from Emerson): To all the wonderful fundraisers for the Camp Fire victims, particularly the extravaganza at the Foundry with our talented local musicians.

HIT (from Emerson): To the Center for the Arts Family Fund Day with Santa Claus and magicians and singers and popcorn and more.

HIT (from Emerson): To the outstanding Madrigal dinner at St. Joe's benefiting the NU choir. What talented students we have in our community!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Rick Nolle): To the Penn Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Penn Valley Rotary for putting on a great family event — Christmas lights in the park. The creative displays of themed scenes in lights were a huge hit.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): The Miners Foundry just wrapped up its first season of Foundry Sings. It was a big "hit" with around 200 people showing up each time. Directed by Nevada Union's choir director, Rod Baggett, they quickly learned their musical parts. Jonathan Meredith accompanied on guitar. Songs included Rocket Man, Country Roads and Teach Your Children. While one group was working on their part, the others could take a break and socialize. By the end of the evening, the singers and the songs really shined. You can check it all out at "Foundry Sings" on YouTube, and join in on Wednesday, Jan. 16. Doors open at 5:30 at the Foundry. It's fun!