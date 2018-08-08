Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Opening ceremony at the fair a HIT

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To a great opening ceremony for the Fair with Rabbi David Azen giving the blessing.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): The recent Cedar Ridge Equine summer horsemanship camp graduation was mighty impressive. Seventeen kids, ages five to 14, showed what they had learned in four days of training and study. This included grooming, anatomy, saddling, daily journaling, crafting and riding: barrel racing, pole bending, dressage and trail obstacle riding. One by one, they showed off their stuff, concluding by introducing themselves and their horses. Amy (Prechter) Perry's Cedar Ridge Equine based in Bozeman, Montana, ventures once a year down to Nevada County to conduct this school. (In Montana these programs are offered year-round, at times in temperatures down to 20 degrees below zero!). The confidence and skill displayed by some very small people on some very large horses was completely amazing, to say the least.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To multiple qualified candidates in November's election for the two seats on the Grass Valley City Council.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To Congressman Doug LaMalfa, who according to his D.C. office has apparently not tried to discourage the president from spending $15 million of our taxpayer dollars on a military parade that even our military does not want to participate in. Wouldn't our money be better spent on (for example) wildfire suppression, relief for wildfire victims, or veterans' health care?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To the thousands of men and women wearily fighting to put a ring around the California fires consuming homes, buildings and lives.

MISS (from Tracy): To the California Department of Agriculture for refusing to tell why the Nevada County Fair CEO is on leave as the fair prepares to open.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Rick Nolle): To the Roots and Wings Foundation fundraising event on Saturday. Big hit and always good to raise money for education.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Mac Young): To Elon Musk flirting with taking Tesla private at a price of $420 per share. Where there is smoke there is …

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the weekly columns in The Union by Machen MacDonald. He reminds us how to achieve a good life, how to improve and keep a good attitude, and how to conduct ourselves in business and in life with insightful, bullet pointed ideas.

HIT (from Rebane): To Cousin Jack's Pasties on Auburn Street in Grass Valley for pleasing locals and tourists for so many, many years. Their authentic Cornish treats rated highly on Yelp and Trip Advisor. Richard and Arlene Rice will be missed. Will someone else keep their corner shop going?

HIT (from Rebane): To the Yes I Can series of classes especially tailored to help caregivers cope with personal, health, financial and legal issues when their loved one has an Alzheimer's diagnosis. If you are interested, call 1-800-635-0220, the Del Oro Caregiver Resource Center for more information and to sign up.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Monica Senter): To Hilary Hodge jumping into the Grass Valley City Council race; she is persistent and committed, just what the doctor ordered.

MISS (from Senter): To Congressman LaMalfa's recent comments on the Carr Fire, reiterating his refusal to accept the truth of climate change.

BIG MISS (from Editorial Board member R.L. Crabb): To the teenagers who robbed two little girls of $14 they made from selling blackberries on Sacramento Street.