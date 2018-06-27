Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Not paying attention to fire safety a miss

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from reader Peter Arnold): A truly major miss, for the individual who started the fire at Lime Kiln and Duggans roads on Friday, June 15 by mowing dry grass at 2:30 on a hot afternoon. Hope he is billed for the cost of extinguishing it.

HIT (from Arnold): To the fire crew who put it out in such short order.

HIT (from reader Bob Gius): To the article by Sheila Sova regarding the merchant marines being eligible for benefits while performing hazardous duty. It's a must and I support her article. Thank you Sheila for bringing this to our attention.

HIT (from reader George Carter): To the Indivisible Women sponsored rally on June 10, which was a model for healthy community gatherings. People of a wild variety of interests, ages, commitments and passions listened attentively. Democrat Audrey Denney offered a proud choice to represent us in the Congress.

MISS (from reader Linda Chaplin): To Nevada City removing a perfectly good sidewalk between the overpass intersection and the on-ramp to the freeway. People can no longer safely walk from their parked cars to the nearby crosswalk. This was supposed to create more parking space. I haven't noticed any further movement on this project. What is going on there now? How about an article?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To Music in the Mountains Young Composer concert featuring the music of brilliant young (15-22 years old) Nevada County students played by professional musicians. The best music ever!

HIT (from Emerson): To the 43rd annual Father's Day Bluegrass Festival at the Fairgrounds with a happy audience of hundreds enjoying the sounds of banjos, guitars, mandolins, basses, and of course the fiddles.

HIT (from Emerson): To Legacy Productions for having yet another light-hearted funny play that left the audience in stitches.

HIT (from Editorial Board members Paul Matson): To our library system, which has really got it going right now. Earlier this week I arrived at the Madelyn Helling Library a bit before the opening bell. The doors were opened and we were greeted by our new County Librarian Yolande Wilburn. In flowed the people to use all of the traditional services or take advantage of the new by-reservation-only study rooms. There was also a concert at the new Marian E. Gallagher, M.D. Amphitheater. This offering, a live music children's concert, was part of the Musical Mondays program sponsored by our library, Friends of the Nevada County Libraries and InConcert Sierra. It is one of several new summer programs. I was there to take a (much needed) free class on iPhone and iPad usage.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To The Union's Senior Living insert with useful warnings and helpful articles. I especially appreciated the article suggesting ways to deal with family "treasures" and how to enjoy them now.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To the California State Assembly watering down Sen. Scott Wiener's "Net Neutrality" Bill that levels the playing field for internet users he considers it "Hijacked." CALmatters — an internet group of investigative journalists — contends AT&T, which benefits greatly from the move, has donated $230,600 of the assembly member's war chests. Money talks.

MISS (from Tracy): To all those who don't question a U.S. President who believes he can pardon himself if accused of a crime.

MISS (from Tracy): To the Red Hen Restaurant for refusing to serve a meal to Presidential Press Secretary Sarah Sanders simply because of who she's a spokesperson for.

HIT (from Tracy): To the Nevada County Concert Band for its excellent free musical performances.

HIT (from Tracy): To the North Star Historic Conservancy for continuing restoration of the North Star House and preserving our community heritage.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Monica Senter): To Hilary Hodge and John Foster, who both ran honorable and respectable campaigns and who both had the courage to run for county offices, a costly and tiring task.

MISS (from Senter): To the coming heat of summer that brings wildfire and river accidents and those who fail to think ahead about the dangers of summer.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To a satellite phone installed at a popular South Yuba River crossing, enabling much faster ability to report river accidents, injuries and fires. River lovers also need to know that parking regulations will be enforced more vigorously this summer, so that large emergency vehicles can get access, turn around, etc.

MISS (from Rogers): To a Supreme Court decision that means a local crisis pregnancy center (which calls itself a "medical clinic") can go back to providing incomplete, inaccurate medical information to clients as part of fulfilling its faith-based, anti-choice mission. What happened to "truth in advertising"?