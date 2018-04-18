Hits & Misses in Nevada County: No late-night postal service, or notice of it, on tax day a real miss

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from reader Tom Durkin): To no local, or even regional, post offices offering to stay open late April 17 to offer up to 11:59 p.m. postmarks for late tax filers as permitted by federal law.

MISS (from Durkin): To The Union for not prominently reporting any tax filing information for April 17.

HIT (from Editorial Board members Liam Lambert and Jo Ann Rebane): To The Union winning 16 journalism awards, proving that local papers with local focus and community involvement count for something. Nice work, guys.

MISS (from board members Lambert, Rick Nolle, Monica Senter and Mac Young): To this Sammie's Friends fiasco. What's the county thinking looking to outside sources to deal with the problem? It's sad when an entity with a decades-long track record of solid, life-saving work can be brushed aside in the name of bureaucratic expedience. Hope the County will provide the community with a thorough explanation as to why they are changing course.

HIT (from Senter): To volunteer George Grist who is adding gender balance to the local elder care community and showing that men are caregivers, too, with the One Source Empowering Caregivers program.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To Rod Baggett and The Foundry Sings. Choir Master Baggett created and taught the group four parts; soprano, alto, tenor and bass. Jonathan Meredith played guitar, Gary Campus drums, Adam Metroka bass and Ludi Hinrichs the piano. 250 people packed the Miners Foundry Stone Hall and by the evening's end had Elton John's Rocket Man polished and dialed in.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To local high school students receiving training in what to do in case of an active shooter event.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To local high school students receiving training in what to do in case of an active shooter event. What a tragic statement about American culture, that our children must learn that they are not safe in school because adults refuse to keep military-style automatic weapons out of the hands of civilians.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Terry McAteer): To Bear River High School grad, and Oxford Rhodes Scholar, Daniel Price recently giving a TED talk on the future of technology. Check out his talk on YouTube.com.

HIT (from McAteer): To some more Bear River alumni news: Dean Eckles, who went onto Stanford, is currently a professor of management at MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology).

MISS (from Rebane): To California public pension funds which are only 60-69 percent funded and not likely to ever meet long term obligations to retirees.

MISS (from Rebane): To our county's music lovers. What a shame that 86 percent of InConcert Sierra's classical music audience is 65 years and older. So many younger people are missing wonderful, top-notch performances and probably don't know that the tickets are reasonably priced. Try it, you'll like it!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Mac Young): To getting hit by a snowball in Nevada City Tuesday! 2018 has proven to be a strange weather year to date. At least Punxsutawney Phil got it right this year!

MISS (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To Rep. Doug LaMalfa not showing up at the League of Women Voters forum for District 1. The six other candidates were there.

HIT (from Emerson): To the new glamorous Onyx Theatre opening, at last!

HIT (from Emerson): To the exuberant opening of the new Democratic headquarters at 183 Main St. in Grass Valley.