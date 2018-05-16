Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Nevada Union’s ‘Wedding from Hell’ a HIT!

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To the terrific Nevada Union High School dinner theater play "Wedding from Hell" (and it was, too!).

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the Kids Fishing Derby held recently at "The Blair" in North Bloomfield. This was an extremely well-planned and beautifully executed collaborative effort between our very own Gold Country Fly Fishers, the Friends of North Bloomfield and Malakoff Diggins, and California State Parks.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the recommendation of California's Energy Commission that solar installations be required on all new houses starting in 2020. That's a sure way to drive up the cost of new homes and put them further out of reach for first-time buyers and the shrinking middle class.

HIT (from Rebane): To legislation proposed by our State Senator Gaines to refund proportionally surplus income tax dollars collected by the state this year because state coffers are over funded beyond budget requirements, and the rainy day fund is full too.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To Gov. Jerry Brown salting away the state's $9 billion surplus for a time when tax income takes a dive. He's acting like "The adult in the room" by not shelling out to legislator's pet projects.

MISS (From Tracy): To Gov. Brown's continued support for a plan to drill tunnels under the Sacramento Delta to pipe water south. Question: What can be done with all the earth that's removed from these huge tunnels?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the fact that spring has sprung! Nice to have moderate weather for enjoying the great outdoors before summer heat kicks in.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): To ballots for the June 5 election being in the mail. Remember that information you may need to vote either for and against some state ballot issues will only now start to be widely available, since most Californians will not vote until polls open on June 5. If you vote too early, you could find yourself skipping ballot measures due to lack of information.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Mac Young): To Bear River High School highlighting the importance of the FFA with a California State Championship. To great students who make me proud to be an alumni. To Coaches Foster and Paasch, well done! We look forward to great things next year!

MISS (from Young): To the death penalty, and its (MISS)application. The world will not be short by a man of the likes of Jason Schuller. To the Tackett family, my prayers are with you.