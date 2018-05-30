Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Missing coverage of fire drills a MISS

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to drogers@theunion.com or bhamilton@theunion.com.

MISS (from reader Peter Beesley): To a complete lack of news coverage by The Union on the Cal Fire Wildland Urban Interface fire and emergency services drill in Alta Sierra on May 20, when the community learned that (maybe) 50 percent of the homes had the defensible space necessary for the fire agencies to feel safe trying to protect their homes.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Rick Nolle): To all the first responders (Fire, Sheriff, Search and Rescue, Cal Fire) the Fire Safe Council, and volunteers for their excellent fire exercise in Alta Sierra last weekend and Lake Wildwood Memorial Day weekend.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To Diane Feinstein for removing her support of the death penalty. It's about time, Diane!

HIT (from Emerson): To Mother Nature for not raining during Strawberry Festival concerts.

HIT (from Emerson): To Starbucks for closing shops for anti-racist training and to ABC for canceling the popular Roseanne Show after her ugly tweet about Valerie Jarrett. Some things are much more important than profits.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Liam Lambert): To Voting Centers opening this week. Get out and vote!

MISS (from Lambert): To the only ADA access to the memorial in Memorial Park being closed yesterday, denying lots of veterans access to the memorial. Seems like kind of a backhanded move on the city's part.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To roses and rhododendrons in full and colorful display!

HIT (from Rebane): To Memorial Day remembrances at Pioneer Park and Memorial Park. Thanks to the organizers, the participants and the spectators. Thanks also to those who led tours of the brass commemorative plaques on local bridges dedicated to our own fallen servicemen.

HIT (from Rebane): To flags flying in Nevada City and Grass Valley. The Grass Valley Schools Foundation, via its Flags Over the Foothills program sponsors the flags in downtown Grass Valley on Memorial Day, Flag Day, Fourth of July and Veterans Day. For information about helping, visit http://www.gvschoolsfoundation.org.

MISS/HIT (from Rebane): To inhospitable weather raining down early in the weekend on more campers than you've ever seen squeezed in to every conceivable bare spot at the Nevada County Fair Grounds for the Strawberry Festival. Talk about high utilization of facilities! Hopefully festival goers had a great time and will visit us again.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To President Trump for canceling the "Go Fish" nuclear summit in Singapore. But today, at 3:33 p.m. PST Tuesday, it appears the fiasco may be back on.

MISS (from Tracy): To Donald Trump for not getting a message to the South Korean president before calling off the Korean summit. We're not really in charge of South Korea's move toward a peace proposal with the north.

HIT (from Editorial Board Mac Young): To it being a good time to be in the construction industry. It is getting very difficult to find local experienced licensed contractors these days — they are in extremely high demand.

MISS (from Young): To the uptick in panhandling being observed by Grass Valley Police, which is also being experienced in South County at Higgins Corner.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Terry McAteer): To Nevada County native Alexander Rossi's fourth place at the Indy 500, which again places him in an elite class of drivers due to his strong finishes in many races this past year.

HIT (from McAteer): To the Golden State Warriors, who show that teamwork, focus and perseverance are skills to be had for success in many aspects of life not just the basketball court.