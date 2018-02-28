Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Lack of shelter in snowstorms a miss

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from reader Pauli Halstead): To Grass Valley, Nevada City and County officials who cannot designate a dedicated building for a warming shelter, and wait until it starts snowing, leaving many homeless people out in the freezing temperatures for days. No one seems to have important contact numbers of officials for emergency situations. Oh, and just because Nevada County donated $37,000 to Hospitality House to house 15 additional guests per night, does not relieve them of the responsibility of addressing the safety of all the other citizens without shelter.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Liam Lambert): To the cold weather shelter situation in Nevada County. Just because winter takes its time remembering to show up doesn't mean we shouldn't have some basic infrastructure in place for when it does, on behalf of our homeless community.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Rick Nolle): To the Red Light Ball put on by a great organization honoring first responders. A great organization honoring a great group of people.

HIT (from Nolle): County supervisors for designating as a Priority A objective the support of existing policies, ordinances, programs and partners to reduce the risk of wildfire and the effects of wildfire on life, property and the environment.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): Nevada Union shows that small, rural counties have great high schools by sending Devin Anderson and Morgan Margulies to the national debate Tournament of Champions. Debate training is outstanding preparation for any future career because it teaches critical thinking, analysis and the ability to communicate quickly and clearly, all of which are skills needed for 21st century success.

Recommended Stories For You

MISS (from Susan Rogers): The Grass Valley Planning Commission, on a 3-2 vote, recommends gutting the meaning and intent of residential and neighborhood zoning ordinances by allowing commercial use in city neighborhoods in the form of whole-house vacation rentals. Although the swing vote (Commissioner Yolanda Cookson) stipulated that her cap on the number allowed is 20, the City Council could allow more. The burden will fall on dense downtown neighborhoods, since Morgan Ranch and Scotia Pines have CC&Rs that prohibit short-term vacation rentals.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Mac Young): The movie "Black Panther" is on track to rank among highest grossing films ever. May be a good time to catch it at the movie theater (and eat a bucket of popcorn while at it!)

MISS (from Young): Former GOP Representative Doug Ose drops out of race for California Governor less than two months after announcing he was running. At least he made the drive up to Nevada County last week to make his case!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To the Chinese New Year parade and festivities. Good, clean family fun and appreciation of another culture.

HIT (from Emerson): To the almost 100 people who attended the Business and Professional Women of Nevada County's candidates forum. It shows how much Nevada County citizens are engaged in their elections.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To Dick Siebrecht at Primrose Resources on Highway 20, who calls the Christmas trees he sells, "My Children." One beauty we bought in early December — now displayed on our front deck — has yet to show a brown needle.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To InConcert Sierra for introducing us to Avi Avital who made his mandolin sing in unimaginably beautiful ways as part of the brilliant trio with the Assad brothers on guitars.

HIT (from Rebane): Sunshine on snow.

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To the share of Americans who own guns decreasing from 51 percent in 1978 to 36 percent. This eventually will help politicians wake up from an unholy fealty to the gun lobby, which has shown just about zero conscience in its mania to make every sort of firearm available to anyone — sane or demented — who wants one, along with about as many as one could want.