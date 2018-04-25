Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Hit to reading The Union from front to back every day

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Art Kugler): To The Union's staff and management for a newspaper I read from front page to back every day.

HIT (from Kugler): To Don Rogers explaining the economics of publishing.

MISS (from Kugler): To "Promoting STEM" but not one tab of 40+ devoted to STEM, but a long list on entertainment.

HIT (from Kugler): To having this column.

MISS (from reader Michael Hooker): To Nevada County's continued procrastination and failure to act in the opening of the Emigrant Trail to the public.

HIT (from Editorial Board members Paul Matson and Shanti Emerson): To Tim Dugan for his set design for CATS production of South Pacific now playing at the Nevada Theatre. Tim began his career as a highly skilled contractor, then moved on to set design and construction for the Foothill Theatre Company, and wrapped it up as a professor of Set and Lighting Design as well as Stage Craft at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. He claims this is truly his "last set," and it is definitely a "hit." And a couple more hits to the cast and the orchestra of the production.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To our Nevada County Public Health Department leading the local celebration of national Screen-Free Week, April 30 to May 6. Launched in 1994 and originally dubbed "TV Turnoff Week," this event helps both children and parents learn the value gained in connecting more with other people and with real-life experiences. Our culture (and our democracy) benefits when young people learn to use their imaginations and native intelligence to be participants in the world, rather than simply being a spectator to the stories created by media producers.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To only two schools reported to be participating in Screen-Free Week. Let's hope that many more will get on board next year.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Rick Nolle): To the Center for the Arts for doing a great job to bring in a top talent like comedian Kathleen Madigan.

HIT (From Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To the fact Nevada County's CodeRed emergency alert system can now send warnings to cell phones in areas of concern, not just those who signed up for the service on the Nevada County's OES website.

HIT (From Tracy): To all those who volunteer to serve on the Nevada County Grand Jury. Applications for a one-year term, beginning July 1, are available online at the Nevada County Superior Court's website or by calling 530-265-1730.

HIT (From Editorial Board member Liam Lambert): To the Hilary Hodge campaign for doing an excellent job dealing with the social media firestorm following her apparently easily misunderstood comments on Sammie's Friends at Thursday's debate.

MISS (From Lambert): To Dan Miller, for once again refusing to take a stand on, or answer any questions put to him beyond condescending snark and the legislative equivalent of a shrug. Clearly, some new blood is needed. At least something more than folksy stories that dodge the question.