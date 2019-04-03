Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Hiring of Sierra Roots director a HIT

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Becky Goodwin): To Sierra Roots for hiring an executive director. This will be a great asset as our county continues to work toward ending homelessness.

MISS (from reader Charisse Lolli): To The Union turning off comments while they migrate to a new website. It's been weeks … how long is this going to take? In the meanwhile, we're sharing your articles and making our comments on social media without your overview.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the OLLI classes at Sierra College. Great adult education classes at inexpensive prices on a variety of topics: history, film, world affairs, music and more. Check out the catalog the next time you get one in the mail.

MISS (from Editorial Board members Susan Rogers and Terry McAteer): To the tragic death in a kayaking accident of Sean Manchester, the director of special education and director of pupil services for the entire high school district. He leaves behind a wife and two children, and hundreds of students, parents and administrators who mourn his passing.

HIT (from McAteer): To the community support for the Manchester family. Let's show that Nevada County spirit and help them out though the Go Fund Me campaign.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To The Union's series "100 Years Ago in Nevada County" — not much has changed since 1919. There's still political strife, international unease, high school athletic championships, worries about communicable diseases, troubles caused by law breakers, and naturally, news of well attended social/charity events.

HIT (from Rebane): To ongoing improvements being made at the hospital's emergency department to meet our unexpected medical needs and financed by community donations. Of the $2 million goal, $1.4 million has been raised. To add your help, call the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation at 530-477-9700.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To burning questions: Are mattresses ever not on sale? Are politicians ever not running for office?

HIT (from Tracy): To "Mother Nature" for supplying us with ample water for the dry season ahead. It's OK to turn it off now. Really.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Rick Nolle): To Penn Valley Rotary for their successful "Distinguished Citizen Award" dinner honoring retiring District 4 Supervisor Hank Weston. Tip of the hat to president-elect Lindy Beatie for organizing a great event on a great event, president Mark Bailey for hosting, and Mike Mastrodonato for being the emcee. At Hank's request, proceeds to go to local school district programs for empowering kids.

HIT (from Nolle): To the Fire Safe Council and the 70 Nevada County citizens participating in a training class for doing defensible advisory visits. When completed, the trainees will be able to assist other home owners in developing a plan to make their home compliant with state laws and more "fire safe."

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): Thanks to all the dentists and other volunteers who make the Give Kids a Smile program a success. What a wonderful way to serve the community.

HIT (from Emerson): To all those involved in continuing Tim O'Connor's Readers Theater. What a lovely tradition to keep going in honor of Tim.

HIT (from Editor Brian Hamilton): To NEO founders Halli Ellis and Lynn Skrukrud, their staff, and the organization's board members and volunteers, for the amazing accomplishments achieved in its 10 years of existence for the youth of western Nevada County. Those attending Saturday's luncheon were brought up to speed on all the needs they're meeting and the big plans ahead with its expansion of the Youth Center NEO provides our community.