Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Here’s to the World Series!

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To this year’s Nevada County All Veterans Stand Down at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. I checked it out and it was great. The hall was brim full with free, useful, important items and services. The VA, Social Services, CalVet, Veterans’ groups and nonprofits were all on hand to help. PTSD, housing, financial and medical issues were addressed with extra special attention given to our homeless vets. There were free eye glasses, quality clothing, soaps and food to take “home.” VA nurses were administering flu shots. And hundreds of vets enjoyed a great barbecue and each other’s company. It was dignified, welcoming, and highly respectful of our Nevada County veterans. Thank you!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): to YubaNet on its 20th anniversary of being part of the local media scene, and especially for its strength in wildfire reporting.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): to the polar bear population which has not only fully recovered but is growing.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): Closing of Sierra Montessori School. So sad. Where was their Board of Directors?

HIT (from Rogers): to NJUHSD Superintendent Brett McFadden and others involved in deciding to have trained staff members provide sex education in local high schools rather than the faith-based LivingWell “medical clinic.” Research has shown again and again that comprehensive, unbiased sex education does not cause or encourage students to have sex, but instead leads to lower rates of disease and pregnancy.

HIT (from Emerson): Young Safeway employee and a customer who spent 10 minutes helping me find my car in the parking lot. I have been so impressed with the youngest generation … how kind and eager to please they are. There is hope for the future, folks.

HIT (from Rebane): To the award winning journalism students at Bear River High School and a cautionary note – what you decide not to investigate or not to write about colors your credibility. Keep asking questions. Make a determined effort to look at every side of your topic.

HIT (from Emerson): 20th Annual Altar Show: Renewal and Remembrance at the fairgrounds Oct. 26 to Nov. 3 at Northern Mines Building. Everyone should visit this wonderful event. Potluck dinner at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2.

HIT (from Emerson): Carol and John Young hosting a fundraiser for the campaign for the special election supporting Higgins Fire Station. This couple has been so generous with their beautiful home, Rincon del Rio, to many charities and both political parties. Fingers crossed that they’ll be able to convert it into a beautiful facility for retired seniors.

HIT (from Rebane): To the start of the World Series. We love baseball.