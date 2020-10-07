Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Golf fundraiser a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from readers Suzie and Rick Nolle): Penn Valley Rotary and Lions golf tournament’s early funds raised numbers exceed $5,000 — and expect to go even higher. Funds will be used to support a number of children-focused programs like NEO after school youth program, Ready Springs garden project and scholarships for other youth leadership training programs. Thanks to all who donated and participated.

MISS (from reader Gertie Gertmeister): So sorry to hear that President Trump had to be hospitalized after contracting COVID-19.

HIT (from Gertmeister): Great to see him and his clueless family finally wearing masks in public.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To Sierra Streams Institute’s GoFundme Drive. They work to monitor and promote healthy streams which includes the Bear and Yuba River watersheds. They fastidiously monitor for algae, bacteria, nutrients and Benthic Macroinvertebrates such as dragonflies and stoneflies. Highly sensitive to pollution, they’re a great barometer for stream health, and an important food sources for fish, birds and reptiles. Sierra Streams lost everything in the Jones Fire: chemical sensing meters, lab equipment, microscopes, computers, and office equipment. Their fundraising goal is $150,000 to get back in business, plus they’ll need to rent a new space. Their last office burned to the ground. Want to learn more or help out visit https://sierrastreamsinstitute.org.

HIT (from Matson): Coming soon to a drive-in theatre near you: more Nevada City Film Festival outdoor movie screenings. This continues their work of bringing us independent and international films during the pandemic. Up next is a three-night drive-in, Oct. 27-29, at Litton Engineering. 100% of those ticket sales benefit the Friendship Club and NEO Youth Center. For details please visit http://www.nevadacityfilmfestival.com.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To the Oct. 4, Black Lives Matter peaceful demonstration. Lots of kind, mellow people wanting a more just world. Thanks Back The Blue and others for not interfering. And yes, all lives matter.

MISS (from Emerson): To the Great Divider exposing hundreds of people to COVID after he knew he tested positive. This is after no leadership at all on COVID, only disdain for those obeying the CDC suggestions to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

HIT (from Emerson): To all the candidates who stepped forward this year. Lots of choices.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): to Saturday’s MAGA car rally. What fun to see so many cars and trucks dressed up in flags and signs all driving around Nevada City and Grass Valley.

HIT (from Rebane): to the many candidates vying for positions on the Nevada County Board of Education. Be sure to read their statements published in last Saturday’s The Union.

HIT (from Rebane): to Netflix documentary “The Social Dilemma.” Search for it and watch it. Learn how social media applications like Google, Facebook, Twitter, SnapChat, YouTube, and others are dividing us, sowing chaos, and hurting our children.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): to all the medical, optometry, and dental offices, and the pharmacies, that have managed to stay open and provide services while keeping us as safe as possible.