Hits & Misses in Nevada County: First ‘Hungry Games’ a HIT

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Walt Stickel): To the first "Hungry Games" fundraiser put on by the Nevada City Rotary Club at the Miners Foundry this past Sunday. The music provided by Sgt. Funky was an added bonus to the excellent food and wine tasting! Attendance and proceeds exceeded expectations!

HIT (from reader Linda Chaplin): To the science lectures taking place on the second Tuesday evening of each month during the spring semester at our local Sierra College Nevada County campus. The lectures are free to the public and present topics of current interest to the community. Check out this month's talk on meadow restoration techniques by looking up Sierra Science Series online.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To Gov. Newsom for putting a moratorium on the death penalty. Thou shalt not kill.

MISS (from Emerson): To the scheme to get the children of very wealthy parents into schools they couldn't get into without cheating.

HIT (from Emerson): To the work of Nevada County Council Alison Barratt-Green. Best of luck in your retirement, Alison.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Terry McAteer): To the passing of Stan Fejta this past week, which should be noted by all. Stan was a self-made entrepreneur who made millions and gave it away to many causes in Nevada County. One day Stan and I were talking history. He said, "You know you can't be a really good history teacher unless you've been to Auschwitz Concentration Camp to fully understand how unbelievably awful mankind could treat each other." The next week he phoned me up to say he wanted to pay for the entire Bear River High School History Department to travel to Poland to experience Auschwitz. It was a life-changing experience for all the teachers who attended. This is one of many stories that I hold dear. His generosity was boundless as many in the Penn Valley area know. Stan Fejta, in his quiet and reserved way, taught those that knew him the definition of heartfelt generosity.

MISS (from McAteer): To the college bribery scandal. The centerpiece of the scam, Rick Singer, came to Bear River in 2008 to a packed auditorium to discuss college entrance strategies. He was a superb speaker and provided valuable insights under his company name — "Rising Stars." Now a fallen star, it's a shame money drove him to the dark side.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To Youth Bicyclists of Nevada County (YBONC) for winning a national award as USA Cycling's 2018 Mountain Bike Club of the Year. Organized bike clubs promote sportsmanship, fitness and responsible stewardship of the trails they ride. Congrats to all YBONC members and founder Jet Lowe.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To our Congressman Doug LaMalfa for voting no on the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019 (H.R. 8), which passed the House anyway with bipartisan support. The bill updates the background checks law to cover all gun sales and help keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn't have them. What's wrong with that, Congressman?

MISS (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): Patterned after Britain's House of Commons, the House of Representatives was fashioned to bring bankers, merchants, farmers and tradesmen to Washington D.C. for two years of using their practical knowledge in helping guide the Senate and President in administering our nation. Today it's become a career position for politicians whose main goal is heckling the opposition and getting reelected. That leaves little time for creative and unbiased lawmaking.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To identification by Cal Fire of "high priority fuels reduction projects," specifically the area between Rough and Ready Highway and McCourtney Road. Hopefully any and all state money to do the clearing and thinning will be used to hire local contractors and include involvement of our Fire-wise Communities and the Fire Safe Council.

HIT (from Rebane): To Music in the Mountains which presented yet another world-class symphonic triumph last Sunday afternoon at the fairground's Amaral Center. One hundred and ten strong, the California Youth Symphony and two young soloists amazed the audience with the Strauss masterpiece, Don Quixote and Rachmaninov's gorgeous Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. Music in the Mountains enriches our community regularly with youth, choral and symphonic programs. Coming next at the Nevada Theatre on May 7, a Carmen Opera extravaganza. Don't miss it.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Rick Nolle): To the Penn Valley community service clubs, and community in general, for turning out this Saturday 10 a.m. to work on the bike trails/tracks being built in Western Gateway Park. A positive project to get kids outside, exercising, and having fun. There is plenty of room for more helpers!