Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Fire Safe Council’s new web links a HIT

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the Fire Safe Council, whose home page at http://www.areyoufiresafe.com has new links to quickly take you to the most-asked-for information on defensible space, the chipping program, Firewise Communities, evacuation planning and emergency supply checklists, and more. The entire website will be redesigned at some point this year, but for now, these improvements help you more easily find the information you need for wildfire preparedness.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To the election mailer promoting a candidate no longer on the ballot. FYI for what it's worth: mass mailings typically go to the printer 6 to 8 weeks ahead of their mailing date, so Steve Baird could have still been running at the time of printing. Baird himself is the primary guilty party here, a man who clearly used the system to deceive voters for the likely reason of draining votes from the only genuine Democratic Party candidate. It doesn't look illegal but it's ugly and corrosive to democracy. Just when you think it can't get any worse.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To misunderstanding the meaning of "loyalty." As an Army veteran, I ask the Commander in Chief who maligns the memory of Sen. John McCain to find a dictionary and have someone read to him the meaning of the word.

HIT (from Tracy): A salute to the Robert Mueller team members for their service to the nation. You helped "drain the swamp" in our nation's capitol. Well done!

HIT (from Tracy): To the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission ceremony honoring 309 Broad St. in Nevada City (now The Golden Era lounge), which has housed a bar or saloon since 1861. The public is invited to attend the unveiling of a new plaque and a talk by owner Steve Giardina, at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Light refreshments will be served.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To Hospitality House's 13th successful (sold-out) Empty Bowl. Thanks especially to the potters who made hundreds of beautiful bowls.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Terry McAteer): To this entire State Senate election being fraught with problems: one candidate drops out; one candidate uses deception to garner votes; one candidate tries to garner votes by enlisting the concept of saving further election costs by voting for him; no local public candidate forums are held. This is the frustration the electorate has come to see these past decades and are fuming. A pox on all of your houses.

HIT (from McAteer): To The Union and Sports Editor Walter Ford's coverage of our local athletes in college. The Alumni Notebook is so "hometownish." Great work!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To local theatrical companies and performers. Sierra Stages just completed an outstanding run. Community Asian Theater of the Sierra (CATS) has M Butterfly on tap next month. In May, LeGacy Productions has 20th Century Blues lined up. Just about every weekend Off Broadstreet satisfies with heartwarming stories and songs. Don't forget Grass Valley's Center for the Arts' full calendar and the offerings at the Miners Foundry, too.

MISS (from Rebane): To the glossy, jargon-filled pamphlet, a recent insert in The Union from the Coalition for Nevada County Youth titled Teen Wellness and Prevention 2019. The pamphlet appears to have been published as a mandatory requirement of some grant(s). Unfortunately interested readers will have to research program contact information for themselves. No phone numbers were included and only four websites were listed for the more than 40 "partners". Also missing were figures such as the number of teens involved or the number who benefitted from the programs described, when the activities took place, and what the various programs cost. Are fewer teens smoking and drinking now compared to a few years ago? Who knows?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the recently restored Owl Tavern, now the Watershed at the Owl on Mill Street in Grass Valley — it is beautiful. Owners Ian Moll and Nate Overstreet with design coordinator Bri Ingram, have created a crisp, clean establishment which presents a "genuine reflection of the history of this community." The Austrian cherry back bar, high top bar marble tables, original lounge booths, vintage photo display, piano, cash register, Hartung Jewelry pendulum clock, and the traditional side entrance and exit to the Chris Stevens Courtyard are a perfect combination. The Watershed at the Owl from its original (refinished) Douglas Fir floors to its pressed tin walls and ceilings has a lot going for it.

HIT (from Editor Brian Hamilton): To all the discussion and preparation for fire season while clouds fill the sky, with rain and snow soaking the soil and all the fuel load in our surrounding forests. There are a whole lot of people doing a whole lotta work to help Ready Nevada County for the danger of wildfire, and such collaborative communications and efforts should be applauded by all who live, work and play here.

MISS (from Hamilton): To so easily dismissing deceptive campaigning or missteps of politicians as "just politics as usual" — whether the "Taxfighters for Brian Dahle" mailer encouraging votes for Dahle and Democrat Steve Baird (who'd dropped out of the state Senate race), a Photoshopped mailer from Doug LaMalfa falsely depicting Audrey Denney signing a pledge "to support Nancy Pelosi and the Liberal Democrats," Gov. Gavin Newsom doing the exact opposite of what he told voters he'd do on the death penalty while running for the seat. Oh well? It matters. Cynicism should be expected, certainly in these times, but apathy is the death of democracy. In the end, we get the government we deserve.