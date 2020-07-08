Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Dr. Cutler’s work as public health officer a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Dr. Roger Hicks): To Dr. Ken Cutler, Nevada County Public Health Officer since 2014, who retired last week. Dr. Cutler has done a fantastic job over those six years in a very difficult position. His leadership during the COVID crisis has been outstanding, and he is one of the reasons Nevada County has so far done well during the pandemic. A graduate of Yale University and UCSF Medical School, he is president of the Health Officers Association of California. From my conversations with urgent care colleagues throughout the state and across the country, I know that the kind of partnership the medical community here has enjoyed with Dr. Cutler and the support we have received from him are both rare. We wish you the all the best in your next endeavor, Ken. You will be missed!

HIT (from reader Dee Murphy): To the well-written, informative column written by Dr. Mark Agness published July 3 regarding the use of masks while in public places. I can only hope Nevada County residents and visitors take it to heart. A second hit to Dr. Agness for serving in Italy during the peak months of COVID. That was selfless and courageous, and for anyone who knows him, not at all surprising.

HIT (from reader George Carter): To for the boost for Habitat’s Restore. Your advertisement on page 3 of the July 1 edition, boosting local business, was also a boost for Nevada County’s Habitat for Humanity that for 20 years has helped people become homeowners. Check it out at 12359 Loma Rica Dr., Grass Valley. You can help yourself and help another Nevada County family.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the return of To The Point Sharpening Service to the Tuesday and Saturday farmer’s markets (at Raley’s and Kmart parking lots, respectively). Don Enoch will sharpen your knives, scissors and garden implements while you shop. Fair prices, friendly service.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): To the City of Grass Valley, supporting agencies, and all others involved in the Fourth of July Fireworks show. A great idea, implemented beautifully. At the end, we joined in the cheers and applause heard from other unseen folks around west side of Glenbrook Basin. It really fulfilled the City’s goal of helping the abnormal feel normal again. Many thanks for that.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): Wellsir, they’ve gone one step too far with this COVID-19 pandemic! Now professional baseball players are no longer allowed to spit! And pitchers are supposed to carry a little moist cloth to the mound for anything that saliva used to do! What would Babe Ruth say about this?

MISS (from Tracy): Flaunting his inherited wealth, Donald Trump accepts only $1 a year of his presidential salary. Numerous voters say he’s overpaid.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To the makeshift Grass Valley parade featuring a couple of newly washed and waxed police cars, a fire truck, some veterans, street cleaning and sewer cleaning vehicles, and a few others. Nothing like our usual parade, but at least they tried to bring us a little pleasure on Independence Day.

MISS (from Emerson): To the last participant in the July 4th parade, who had no business being there. You know who you are.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To The Union’s account of a major collaborative effort to make Sugarloaf fire safe, while finding long-term solutions for the people camping there. It was spearheaded by Nevada County’s Health and Human Services Mike Dent working with Housing and Child Support Services, Behavioral Health and the Sheriff’s Department. Nevada City’s Police and Public Works Departments, Hospitality House, Sierra Roots, volunteers, Waste Management and United Rentals joined in. Folks were housed at the Northern Queen Inn, received guidance and counseling to get them back on track, and end their days as campers. May this become a model to form future formal organizations to address fire safety while helping people succeed.