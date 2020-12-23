Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Donations are a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

Hit (from reader Richard Noelle): to Century 21 Cornerstone Realty for making a $1,000 each donation to: Bright Futures for Youth; Child Advocates of Nevada County; Fire Safe Council of Nevada County; Hospice of the Foothills; KARE Crisis Nursery.

Miss (from reader Elsie Durgin): to her experience with Hospice of the Foothills after reading Terry McLaughlin’s laudatory column Dec. 17 about her experience with the organization. Durgin said her family and family member’s experience was different, and recommends Interim Hospice of Grass Valley.

Miss: (from reader Ramona Greb): to Time Magazine for announcing Biden/Harris as People of the Year. A superior choice should have been the medical teams and first responders who have worked so hard during the pandemic. Even those developing the vaccine are more deserving.

Hit (from reader Phil Reinheimer): to President-elect Joe Biden’s choices so far for Cabinet positions. What a wonderful diversity Joe Biden has given our country with the nominees: gay, straight, male, female, black, white, native, and we welcome America’s first black and first woman as vice president, Kamala Harris.

Miss (from Reinheimer): to President Donald Trump. Sorry, Donald, you really did lose … honest!

Miss (from Reinheimer): to U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Texas, for pushing ahead of the line to get his COVID vaccination.

Hit (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): to Briar Patch Co-op for taking the bold step of opening another store! This time at the old Kmart site in Auburn. Spread the love, Briar Patch!

Hit (from Emerson): to all the people who donated to local charities and shopped at home town stores. You are so loyal.

Hit (from Emerson): to the Nevada County Board of Supervisors unanimously passing a resolution supporting federal recognition for the Nevada City Rancheria of Nisenan Tribe. Truly a historic step forward.

Hit (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): to InConcert Sierra for its holiday music concert (a collection of past performances) streamed on Sunday and still available on YouTube. It was a great accompaniment to my gift wrapping, and the video of the sing-alongs made me choke up from the sadness of not being able to be there as we have every year for their wonderful performances.

Miss (from Susan Rogers): to Comcast, for raising prices to western Nevada County customers while enjoying a gross profit of more than $38 billion for the 12 months ending Sept. 30, 2020. Starting Jan. 1, two fees will go up by a total of $6.50/month at our house, plus another $2/month for our “Starter Pro” package. People who pay less than us, and those who pay more than us, will start getting Smithsonian Channel, but not our contracted service level. Whoever thought streaming services would provide enough competition to bring down cable prices was wrong. Can you say “monopoly”?

Hit (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): to 2020 drawing to a close. What a weird and challenging year it’s been. We’ve endured a pandemic, forest fires, power shut-offs, business closures, unemployment and stay-at-home orders, to name a few. Not that New Years Day 2021,will change all that, but it has a nice ring to it. Here’s to our many businesses, non-profits, families and individuals figuring out ways to survive through perseverance, Yankee ingenuity and needed creativity and help from our governments. So, as we approach that New Years moment once again (and since fireworks are illegal), I’m going to sing Robert Burns’ Auld Lang Syne and hope for the best. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Hit (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): to the Nevada County Board of Supervisors for approving $100,00 to prop up small businesses during the pandemic. It’s the “vaccine” those people desperately need, and the community needs them, too!

Hit (from Tracy): Merry Christmas wishes go out to all the combined talents that produce The Union newspaper. It’s a delicious smorgasbord of information and opinion to intrigue readers.

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): to snow up high and rain below. This is no trivial thing for the economy or our environment. The more the better right now.

MISS (from Rogers): to letting such ultimately trivial matters as national politics come between neighbors in the face of much greater things. Namely Christmas and soon welcoming in a new year.