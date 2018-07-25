Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Ditch work dragging on is a MISS

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from reader George Carter): To those of us driving along Ridge Road who are drudgingly getting used to the PG&E dig and fill ditch that now stretches for 3/4 of a mile. One way traffic with flag controls. And for what? We don't know. Perhaps this will turn into a giant HIT over time, but some of us senior citizens wonder if we have that much time.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Monica Senter): To another local micro-brewery, Grass Valley Brewing Company, launched.

MISS (from Senter): To Nevada County still not having cooling centers to offer much needed relief and increasing the possibility of heat-related illness.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To reopening Sierra City's Mountain Creek Restaurant and Buckhorn Bar. With the passing of its former owner some five years ago, combined with the closure of the Sierra City Hotel, there was no place to have dinner in town. The patio area, with a creek tumbling through, is a beautiful setting. It's now open on Taco Tuesdays with live music, and 4:30 to 8:30 Wednesday through Sunday with dinner entrees for all palates. When we tried it out a few weeks ago there was a large contingent of Grass Valley and Nevada City folks enjoying happy hour!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the fact Sierra Storytelling Festival lives on, providing a unique and memorable experience for locals and visitors alike. Congratulations and thank you to those who have kept it going after it came close to ending a few years ago.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To homeless people, wild horses, Yosemite and many other entities suffering from the effects of extreme, record-setting heat, while our country's ostensible "leader," as well our own Rep. Doug LaMalfa, still refuses to believe the overwhelming science and continue to deny that climate change is real. I can understand The Donald's willful ignorance on the subject, but what is LaMalfa's excuse?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Rick Nolle): To the "Sierra Harvest" organization for their many programs, especially those for children. They teach children the value of eating vegetables by showing them the whole cycle — from seeds, to growing in a garden, to harvest, and to eating.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Liam Lambert): To the Aging and Disability Resource Center Conference going off without a hitch this past Wednesday. Kudos to FREED for once again hosting this valuable and fact-packed event.

MISS (from Lambert): To The Dan Miller-River Valley Community Bank situation, as reported by YubaNet.com. What an odd lack of transparency and blatant misuse of Board of Supervisors power to give massive and unprecedented breaks to a business in Miller's district. Makes one wonder what he's not telling us.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the brand new, very comfortable, and intimate Onyx Theatre on Argall Way in Nevada City. Recently saw "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" there. Sweet memories of Mr. Rogers and excellent children's television programing.

HIT (from Rebane): To all the volunteers who created an enchanting evening at the Empire Mine in support of the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation's fundraising event. The 300-plus paying guests, sponsors, and donors enjoyed a lovely dinner on the lawn with everyone dressed in white! Updating and expanding our hospital's Emergency Department is something we can all appreciate and help support.

MISS (from Rebane): To Nevada City which will not approve a badly needed Verizon cell phone tower but whose planning commission has no problem approving more marijuana businesses.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To Donald Trump, for being refreshing. We thought he was incompetent as President, and at Helsinki he refreshed the notion.

MISS (from Tracy): To Vladimir Putin for forgetting to flash the secret KGB "Victory" sign at Helsinki.

HIT (from Tracy): To the Nevada County Farm Bureau celebrating its 100th year with a bumper sticker: "Fed your kid today? Hug a farmer!"

MISS (from Terry McAteer): To Mother Nature, please turn down the heat pump!

HIT (from McAteer): To the Nevada County Concert Band's tribute to the bass instrument. It was a delightful evening event. Thank you to the musicians who volunteer their expertise to please scores of music lovers.