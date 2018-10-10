Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Cooler days a HIT

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Becky Goodwin): To the loveliness of autumn with cooler days and falling leaves

MISS (from Goodwin): To the business community and property owners who are slow to respond to ideas for using their facilities as emergency shelters for the homeless or to offer apartments at lower rates to low-income tenants, even though government funds and nonprofit organizations can lead the way to help make these things happen.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Rick Nolle): To Lake Wildwood ladies 18-hole golf club for raising approximately $8,000 in their "Swing for the Cure" golf tournament.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the rain and cooler temps, with which we just might dodge the bullet on bad wildfires this year. But fire season is not over yet and everything is still dry, so continue to be careful out there.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To 2019 Nevada County Teacher of the Year, Mr. Tim Grebe, seventh- and eighth-grade math teacher at Ready Springs School. Congratulations!

HIT (from Rebane): To the Other Voices written by Dan Brown, "Take a second look at Columbus." I agree with the premise, Columbus, or other historical figures, should not be condemned for failing to have the values of our era. Columbus did not live in our era. Better to view Columbus by the standards of the late 1400s.

HIT (from Rebane): To the opportunity this November to move California off the current track where regulations make electricity, cars, gasoline, housing and water punishingly expensive. Vote to elect John Cox governor.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Monica Senter): Trump administration just announced efforts to examine rescheduling cannabis. Public comment closing Oct. 31, 2018.

HIT (from Senter): To the local GOP publishing an endorsement of Measure G to tax commercial cannabis in Nevada County.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission for placing a commemorative plaque at the venerable North Columbia Schoolhouse & Cultural Center. About 70 citizens turned the event into a happy community celebration.

MISS (from Tracy): To Bob Woodward for his book, "Fear: Trump in the White House" which tells again and again that Trump has the attention span and loyalty of a grasshopper. Surprise, surprise. Save your $20.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To confirming Judge Kavanaugh, whose partisan rant sounded more like a politician than a Supreme Court Justice. His tenure will forever be tainted for this diatribe and for his alleged sexual abuse of Christine Blasey Ford.

HIT (from Editor Brian Hamilton): To the well-attended special meeting of the Nevada Irrigation District at the Veterans Memorial Building, which NID reported about 500 attended. Board members didn't take a vote on SYRCL's request to stop spending on the Centennial Dam project while NID works on its Raw Water Master Plan, but the discussion on both topics surely helped educate the community.

MISS (from Hamilton): To NID Director Scott Miller suggesting a resolution approved by the board Tuesday, capping annual spending on the proposed Centennial project at $2 million, was a "compromise." SYRCL had asked to stop all spending on the project, where legally possible, while the raw water plan was worked out. But the district, as SYRCL's Ashley Overhouse noted Tuesday, had already budgeted its Centennial spending at that amount — $2 million annually between 2019-2023 — meaning the only change the resolution brings is on current-year spending, which was budgeted for $4 million in 2018, according to NID documents.

MISS (from Hamilton): To the person in the audience who so rudely shouted over the microphone at the close of Tuesday's discussion. Of course, it's fine to disagree, but any points that person sought to make were likely dismissed due to the way they were delivered. We can certainly all agree to disagree, without being so disagreeable.