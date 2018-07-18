Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Contractors supporting Habitat for Humanity a HIT

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader George Carter): To Barbara Bashall and the multiple Nevada County Contractors Association contractors who worked on Habitat for Humanity's family picnic area. Another HIT to Nevada County Habitat for Humanity continuing to partner with Nevada County families as they become home owners. And one more HIT to 32 current and future homeowners whose commitment to our community is paying big dividends all around. Stay tuned, folks, more to come.

HIT (From Editorial Board member Becky Goodwin): To the return of summer farmers markets in Nevada City and Grass Valley. These beautiful outdoor gatherings build community spirit and help local vendors and farmers make a living.

HIT (from Goodwin): To summer programs for kids: day camps, movie series, religious day camps and Bible schools, and other special activities for kids!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Terry McAteer): To NID for beginning to take down the razor wire from the Scotts Flat Lake Spillway. The fence and barbed wire are enough to deter people from jumping off the dam.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To farmers markets popping up in five convenient locations throughout the county. There are two on Saturdays, two on Thursdays, and one on Tuesday. The local produce is gorgeous and delicious. Try it, you'll like it.

HIT (from Rebane): To Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and the team recruiting medical practitioners (physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, midwives and others with specialized training) with programs designed to entice candidates to fall in love with our community. They even plan to let prospective recruits "try before they buy" in a hospital internship program.

HIT (from Rebane): To the many, many friends of Thomas A. Coleman, 30-year proprietor of the National Hotel, who filled the Nevada City Elks Hall to overflowing to celebrate the life of one of Nevada City's upstanding community icons. It will be very hard to fill Tom's shoes. RIP

MISS (from Rebane): To continuing community and neighborhood disturbances and crimes caused by intoxicated/drugged transients, homeless and mentally ill people. Law enforcement doesn't have the proper tools to deal with these folks. The 2020 ballot initiative can't come soon enough to solve the problem by toughening up criminal penalties previously rolled back in 2014 and 2016.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Mac Young): To the Oakland A's having a great first half, going into the All-Star break. I'm not sure they will win the pennant but they are fun to watch again. If you haven't watched "Moneyball," check it out.

MISS (from Young): To the Grass Valley Thursday Night Market, a wonderful event that provides opportunities to reconnect with friends and neighbors. It turned nasty last Thursday when a gentleman (and I use that term lightly) decided to verbally harass and threaten some really fine people volunteering at a booth. Please, folks, be kind regardless of your political passions, there is no need for a lack of civility.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To our local Special Olympics program, supporting a strong athlete like Faith Collins and her teammates in stretching their limits and finding success.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the Lions Lake Improvement Project at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, well worth a visit. Planned, funded and executed by the Nevada County Resource Conservation District, it's beautiful. Prior to this work cattails were taking over, it was filling up with silt, and culverts were failing. It is now deepened by up to five feet. The bank is stable with substantial rock work, all drainage systems are working, the water is clearer, and wildlife habitat is greatly improved. And last but not least, there is a brand new trail all the way around the lake. Check it out!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To California WorldFest organized by Center for the Arts and held at the Fairgrounds, for believing we can heal the world with music.

HIT (from Emerson): To the great opening for James and the Magic Peach. You rock, Sierra Stages! Again.

HIT (from Emerson): To Musical Mondays at Madelyn's (Helling, of course!). To all the music teachers and their students who share their talents and to all the parents and grandparents who bring their children to hear fine music, you are great! Last Musical Monday is next week and there will be a Oompah band (October fest in July).

HIT (from Editorial Board Dick Tracy): To the fact exotic dancer Stormy Daniels (remember her?) was arrested recently by an undercover policeman for allowing a customer to touch her "in a non-sexual manner." Wait … we're paying cops to watch strip tease shows? Couldn't volunteers fulfill this perilous assignment?

MISS (from Tracy): To strip club owners who can't spot undercover agents in their midst. They're the ones who ask for receipts for their admission and drink purchases.