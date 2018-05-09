Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Byers LeafGuard being named SBA’s Family Biz of the Year is a HIT

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Bob Gius): To Ray Byers of Byers LeafGuard for being honored as the Small Business Administration's Family Business of the Year and SCORE'S small business of the year.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the Boy Scouts of America allowing teenage girls to become scouts, and they're changing their name to Scouts, BSA. I have benefited my whole life from the skills acquired there from camping, canoeing, fire building to just feeling comfortable in the great outdoors. Now all teens ages 11 to 17 can share in and benefit from those experiences.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Monica Senter): To the county Board of Supervisors offering the CEO position to Alison Lehman, experienced and trained in county operations, ready to hit the ground running.

MISS (from Senter): To Dan Miller supporters writing letters to the editor disparaging the cannabis community as if they are nothing but thugs and drug dealers, when in fact they have been working with the county to create a legal pathway for the thousands of cannabis farmers looking to do the right thing ever since the defeat of Measure W.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Terry McAteer): To Sierra College Nevada County Campus opening its Fire Academy to locally train the next generation of firefighters.

HIT (from McAteer): Nevada Joint Union High School Superintendent Louise Johnson is retiring at the end of this school year. Louise has done an admirable job in passing a school facility improvement bond, improving academics through declining enrollment and creating administrative stability for the district.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the volunteers in Nevada City who participated in the recent Spring Cleaning project removing trash from trails, painting benches and curbs.

HIT (from Rebane): To the Veterans Memorial Wall project in Grass Valley's Memorial Park. The wall and plaques will remember those who have served in our armed forces. There's still time to honor the veterans in your life.

HIT (from Rebane): To the excellent Money Monday columns by Mary Owens. She is currently writing a series about estate planning. Not to be missed is her prior series outlining the reasons Nevada County suffers from a lack of low-cost housing. That series should be required reading for all candidates for City Councils and the Board of Supervisors.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Liam Lambert): To the candidates for Nevada County Sheriff, who had a civil and respectful discussion about each candidate's strengths and weaknesses.

MISS (From Lambert): To the supervisors decision to limit outdoor grows, which will massively impact not only small businesses forced to pay the increased cost of indoor growing, but also our power grid, as indoor grows use up the equivalent of 29 refrigerators' worth of energy. Sustainability is an option, but not with these restrictions.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Becky Goodwin): Kudos to Nevada County Arts and all the sponsors of the second annual Sierra Poetry Festival on April 28. The quality was great both years, but diversity of poets was better this year than the first year. Keep it up!

HIT (from Goodwin): To all the organizations sponsoring voter education events; there is no better way to prepare to vote than to participate in live presentations from candidates. You can tell a lot about a candidate in person that you can't get from paper or on a TV commercial.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To Nevada County Environmental Heath combatting West Nile Virus with Mosquito Fish giveaways at the Eric Rood Center on May 24 and June 21. For details, all 265-1500. The fish released in ponds gobble up mosquito larvae.

HIT (from Tracy): To local gardeners opening their gates for the May 19-20 Soroptimist Garden Tour, showcasing some of our outstanding private gardens. Tickets ($25 in advance at outlets like The Union, B&C Hardware, SPD Grocery and others) raise money to send women to college. What a way to spend the weekend!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the County collaborating with the Coalition of Firewise Communities to produce an insert to be mailed in property tax bills later this year, notifying all property owners of defensible space requirements and the need for everyone to register all their telephone numbers with Code Red, the emergency notification system. This is a great example of working together to educate property owners and residents about what needs to be done to reduce risk and to increase the chances of surviving a wildfire.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): To Southwest Airlines flying non-stop from Sacramento to Hawaii starting late this year. For many Nevada County folks who like to vacation there, and for the large Hawaiian community in the greater Sacramento area, this is great news.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Rick Nolle): To Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital continuing to upgrade the quality and level of cardiac care for our (my) aging demographic.