Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Block party on Church Street a HIT!

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses.

HIT (from Editorial Board members Shanti Emerson and Becky Goodwin): To the three churches who are close neighbors on South Church Street in Grass Valley, who hosted a free public block party on Sunday afternoon, and to the City of Grass Valley and the Grass Valley Police Department for granting the permit and setting up road closure signs. Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Grass Valley United Methodist Church and the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains made it happen with food trucks, a bounce house, a bluegrass band, a scavenger hunt through all three church buildings, and a mingling game for people of three churches, and anyone else who attended, to get better acquainted. A good time and positive community experience was had by all!

HIT (from Emerson): To the Nevada County Arts Council meeting at Miners Foundry. Great support from our community.

MISS (from Goodwin): To anyone who did not vote on or before Election Day! It was easier than ever, with a postage-free mail-in ballot for every registered voter.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Mac Young): To getting your free hat at Tractor Supply's grand opening in Grass Valley on Saturday, June 9. Welcome to Grass Valley!

MISS (from Young): To Jerry Brown signing AB 1668, setting an initial limit for indoor water use of 55 gallons per-person per-day in 2022, which gradually drops to 50 gallons per person by 2030. The average Californian, in 2017, used 90 gallons per-person, per-day. We will need to choose between clean clothes or short showers. Either way, it stinks!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Monica Senter): To the mail-in ballot campaign in Nevada County that appears to be successful in alleviating pressure on county offices as reported in The Union.

MISS (from Senter): To Assistant District Attorney Walsh prematurely trotting out talk of not seeking the death penalty in the Stan Norman murder case, in the week before county voters choose between incumbent Newell and challenger Jennings for District Attorney.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Liam Lambert): To Election Day! Get out and vote!

MISS (from Lambert): To low turnout at Vote Centers, which is somewhat alarming.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To well-trained and friendly election workers who staffed the county's Vote Centers. These trained and friendly people spent long days waiting for voters to appear on Saturday, Sunday and Monday but only a handful appeared.

MISS (from Rebane): To voters who waited until Tuesday, election day, to register to vote, to resolve problems with their ballots, and to vote when all of that could have been accomplished Saturday, Sunday or Monday prior to election day and lines at the Elections Office and rush hour lines at Vote Centers would have been avoided.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To all candidates who competed for offices that were decided on June 5. They get a much-needed rest after long, hard and expensive campaigns. Thank you to all of them for giving us choices.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To voters who don't read or pay attention. The campaign manager for one local candidate was told by two people that they threw their real ballots in the trash because they thought they were sample ballots.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To the Clerk-Recorder's office for not posting signs at former polling places (directing voters to the new Voting Centers) on the off chance that people who don't read or pay attention would show up at their old polling place to try to vote. Kudos to the above-mentioned campaign manager, who undertook this task on Tuesday morning as a community service.