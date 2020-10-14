Hits & Misses in Nevada County: Ballot drop boxes a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the new exclusive ballot drop box at the Eric Rood Center. For many years the same box was shared by ballot drop offs and tax payment drop offs. Today as an extra precaution our elections office has their own box. I like it. And by the way, there was a steady stream of cars driving through and depositing their ballots when I dropped off mine!

HIT (from Matson): Just a reminder that you can track your ballot, if you so choose. To sign up just visit https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/ballot-status/wheres-my-ballot. It lets you know “where your ballot is every step of the way.”

HIT (from Matson): With the CDC strongly discouraging trick-or-treating this year, there’s a mighty nice kid-friendly Halloween destination. Bierwagen’s Pumpkin Patch has it all. Up close ducks, pigs, and turkeys plus grazing cattle. There’s a farm equipment display, food offerings, apples (you-pick or they-pick), fresh apple cider, and a lovely outdoor dining area. And then there’s the pumpkin patch. At Bierwagen’s there’s plenty of room for social distancing and hand-washing stations. The day we went with a seven-year old, everyone there had a kid or two in tow meticulously selecting just the right pumpkins. Open from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, Tuesdays thru Sunday through October 31. Happy Halloween!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): to scientists who issued The Great Barrington Declaration which offers an alternative approach to managing the COVID-19 pandemic. “Focused Protection” favors building herd immunity not lockdowns. And then there’s the WHO special envoy on COVID-19, Dr. David Nabarro saying recently “We in the World Health Organization do not advocate lockdowns as the primary means of control of this virus.” Would someone please tell Gov. Newsom.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): The chaos and mayhem the Great Divider is causing by putting down institutions that Americans hold dear and attempting to suppress any opposing votes. Will there be another Civil War?

HIT (from Emerson): The gradual opening of Nevada County businesses and to the customers who support them — wearing masks, of course.

HIT (from Emerson): To all the peaceful protests.

HIT (from Emerson): To our teachers who are working so hard to make this difficult challenging time work for their students.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): to gorgeous fall weather, with afternoons that somehow seem more quiet and peaceful than at any other time of year.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): to messing up gorgeous fall weather with a Red Flag Alert and a potential PSPS.