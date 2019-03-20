Hits & Misses in Nevada County: ‘Active Measures’ a HIT

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader George Carter): To the film "Active Measures" being held over for another weekend at what I'm told is "The Original Magic Theatre," upstairs at 240 Commercial St. Nevada City. It's fast paced, chock full of documentary evidence of the mess we're in vis a vis the Trump administration. See it and you'll worry even more, though you'll be equipped with more information.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Rick Nolle): To the over 30 volunteers who showed up Saturday at Western Gateway Park to help work on the new bike trails.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To daffodils, daffodils, daffodils. It's a beautiful time of year. First it's daffodils, then the tulips pop up, then the fruit trees blossom.

HIT (from Rebane): To the convenience of shopping in the Glenbrook Basin, where just about every everyday necessity is on offer and parking is abundant.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Terry McAteer): To Nevada County losing two classic women this last week. Elsie Sharpe was all things Nevada City Schools — teacher, principal and school board trustee. A friend to all who always put students first. Gladys Polhemus was a whirlwind in the Lake of Pines Community. Everyone knew Gladys and had an opinion about her as she was outspoken, bright and a wonderful person who got things done! Thanks to these women Nevada County is a special place to live.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To Rep. Doug LaMalfa, who will likely continue his anti-Net Neutrality stance by voting no when Congress soon votes on the Save the Internet Act. He tries to distract from his position of supporting AT&T, Comcast and Verizon by suggesting more emphasis should instead be put on improving broadband in rural areas. But these are not mutually exclusive positions — we could have better rural broadband and an open internet with a level playing field for all users. With polls showing 86 percent of Americans opposing the FCC's efforts to end Net Neutrality, why is our congressman siding against consumers?

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To Kathryn Phillips, director of Sierra Club California, for reportedly saying that Cal Fire, instead of doing forest fuel reduction, should "clear brush immediately around homes and ensure roofs and attics are safe from flying embers." Excuse me? That's the property owners' job. More funding to help low-income homeowners get the work done could make a big difference, plus funding for year-round Cal Fire inspectors to enforce existing state law on defensible space, otherwise known as Public Resource Code 4291.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To Music in the Mountains presenting the California Youth Symphony. The future looks bright!

HIT (from Emerson): To the exciting fun of the St. Piran's Day pasty toss. Thanks to all the participants for this invigorating family event.

HIT (from Emerson): To Joseph Guida and his Free Tibet movement for again sponsoring the Tibetan monks and their philosophy of peace, generosity and love. You can't beat that.

HIT (from Emerson): To Mother Nature for giving us a respite from the rain and snow. It's about time!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To this community, which has its share of flaws, but when I think of any other place I'd rather live, I can't. Numerous people would like to see Nevada County larger in population and more prosperous. Not me. It fits like an old shoe.

HIT (from Tracy): To small financial institutions, like River Valley Community Bank, making banking like a visit to an old friend: warm, personal and filling all your needs humanely and professionally.