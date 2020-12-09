Hits & Misses in Nevada County: A HIT to postal workers during the holiday rush

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Phil Reinheimer): to our hardworking postal carriers who are working seven days a week without breaks to deliver our mail and parcels during the holiday rush. Kudos and thanks!

HIT (from Reinheimer): to our national treasure, Dr. Anthony Fauci, leading us through this pandemic panic. Delighted you’re going to work for president-elect Biden, Tony!

MISS (from Reinheimer): to U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock, telling us it’s our constitutional right not to wear a mask and get COVID! “Too Tall” Tom flops again!

HIT (from Reinheimer): to the deluge of the GoMedicare sales racket TV ads that have ended … finally!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): to PG&E canceling a power outage. They actually showed some flexibility!

HIT (from Emerson): to William Barr standing up for the truth in spite of consequences.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): to evergreen Christmas wreaths adorning the brass plaques commemorating local service men killed in combat in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan. You can see the memorials on bridge overpasses and on freeway underpass concrete pillars.

HIT (from Rebane): to the lively noontime outdoor eating scene in Grass Valley. So many folks out and about, it’s hard to find a parking place.

HIT (from Rebane): to the extraordinary life and achievements, the barriers broken, and the records set by Nevada County’s Gen. Chuck Yeager. He was a natural pilot, an intuitive engineer, had awesome vision for aerial combat, and was proficient in new planes after just one flight. All qualities which enhanced his value as a test pilot. You can see an F104 Starfighter like the one Yeager flew mounted at the entrance to the Nevada County Airport.

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): to neighbors filled with the spirit of the holidays, the gift of life, renewed hope and goodwill toward all replacing the host of comparatively small-minded grudges with friends and family who happen to hold all the wrong views and voted the wrong way. As with pandemics, this too shall pass.