Hits & Misses in Nevada County: A HIT to all heroes

A big, huge HIT (from reader Christiana Kelly): to Kaleb Bentham, who saved his beloved dog from a bear. And to Motherlode Vet Hospital for working on Buddy the dog for hours to save him. Heroes, all.

HIT (from reader George Carter): Home for the holidays is a fervent wish for many, particularly those with no place to call home. In Saturday’s The Union, Lorraine Larson put it well saying “our homes have become the center of more than we ever thought they would or could be.” That amplifies the contribution to our community provided by Habitat for Humanity. Helping families have a “decent, safe, affordable home” is what Habitat is all about. The need and the work continues, thanks to our generous community.

HIT (from reader Phil Reinheimer): Congrats to the Biden-Harris team for winning the Time Magazine Person of the Year award!

MISS (from Reinheimer): Sorry, Donald, you lost the vote again, along with more failed lawsuits!

MISS (from Reinheimer): Just a few of Trump’s misspellings: “text massages,” “smocking gun,” “Prince of Whales, ”hustory,“ ”unpresidented. Should he be sent to the spelling school’s “precedent”?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): Thankfully, one privilege that survived the pandemic is outdoor recreation. The South Yuba River, a premier destination, it is estimated to have hit a record one million visitors this year. SYRCL works to monitor water quality, restore fish habitat and riparian forest on the Lower Yuba, improve forest health and fire safety, educate visitors on river safety and students on river ecosystems. They host a major annual river cleanup. We can help. By making a tax-deductible donation by Dec. 31, your contribution will be matched by another donor! To learn more or join visit https://yubariver.org/ or call (530) 265-5961.

HIT (from Matson): Recently we had a highly enjoyable, fun family experience: selecting and cutting our own Christmas trees in the Tahoe National Forest. You can review the rules and tree cutting areas, and purchase your permit online. It’s two trees per permit at ten bucks a tree. The rules are simple and relate to promoting forest health. There are acres upon acres of room for social distancing and thousands of trees to choose from. “Christmas tree permits are a unique opportunity for citizens to help thin densely populated stands of small-diameter trees — the perfect size for a Christmas tree.” To check it out search for Tahoe National Forest Christmas Tree, visit Get Your Christmas Tree Permit — Recreation.gov or call (530) 265-4531.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): Our country survived the flagrant attacks against our democracy by sore loser Donald Trump. God Bless America!

HIT (from Emerson): Rain and sunshine bless our county.

HIT (from Emerson): COVID vaccines being distributed around the world … first to the people who have risked their lives so that we could be healed.

HIT (from Emerson): Certificate of Recognition for District V Supervisor Richard Anderson for eight years of dedicated service as Nevada County District V supervisor and more than eight years of public service on the Truckee Town Council before that, for a total of 16 years of public service as an elected official. Also, Richard’s beautiful comments about each supervisor he’d worked with and their comments about their happiness in working with him. Best of luck, Richard, in your retirement. I hope you enjoy not driving over the crest every week.

HIT (from Emerson): Certificate of Recognition for City of Grass Valley Mayor and City Council Member Lisa Swarthout, recognizing her for 16 years of dedicated service to the citizens of Grass Valley and Nevada County. Great job, Lisa.

HIT (from Emerson): A senior center Western County at last! It is located at 231 Colfax Ave where Summer Thyme’s Bakery and Deli used to be. Thank you Gold Country Senior Services. This is a dream come true.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): to the peaceful transfer of power in the City of Grass Valley last week, as Bob Branstrom, Tom Ivey and Jan Arbuckle were sworn in as council members for the upcoming term. Too bad we can’t say the same is happening at the national level, where the losing side claims fraud but has not been able to produce any verifiable evidence for more than six weeks. They should put up or shut up.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): to all the non-profits who worked together to ensure that the annual Toy Run would still happen, helping families in need during these difficult times.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): to the arrival of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in California and to all the people who worked so hard to make Operation Warp Speed the demonstrated success it is.

MISS (from Rebane): to AT&T’s miserable internet service. Our neighborhood has had iffy to no internet for over seven days. We’ve had AT&T trucks and technicians checking lines every day, seeking but not finding any “good” lines. Will corporate AT&T spend money to replace the old, failing lines and install new lines? If we had students here, even with LTE/cellular data & hot spots download speeds do not support Zoom or online learning.

HIT (from The Union Publisher Don Rogers: to the possibility that national politics soon enough will settle into robust debate about policies and government’s role in solving problems with less of the personal discord we’ve experienced of late, no doubt in part from heightened anxiety over the pandemic.

HIT: (from Rogers): to the republic for which we stand, and the rule of law.