Hits & Misses in Nevada County:

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To Gail Johnson Vaughn, for her groundbreaking work on behalf of children in the California foster care system and for earning a Ph.D. that is sure to inform her continued work (which is life-changing for those kids).

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To the government shutdown that is affecting all of us here in Nevada County (even if not you personally). The Fire Safe Council has learned that FEMA grants to help with various fire prevention efforts will be delayed because of the shutdown. One has to wonder what presents a more clear and present danger to us: poor people seeking safety and a better life, or heavy fuel loads that still haven't recovered from the drought.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): To The Onyx Theatre, for offering us an alternative venue for seeing films limited in release. At least four films screened in the last few months by The Onyx were nominated for various Golden Globe awards, and both of the winners for Best Actress (in a comedy and in a drama) last Sunday night were films shown there.

MISS (from Tracy): To, sadly, there being no law that shuts down congressional salaries when a governmental shutdown occurs. If there were, shutdowns would be rare indeed.

HIT (from Tracy): Standing applause to outstanding farrier, realtor, artist and philosopher Mark Murnan. The pernicious cancer sidelining this beloved husband and father offers only one exit, but he has made life fuller with his wit and professionalism.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Monica Senter): To Governor Newsom's plan to add funding to prevent Sierra wildfire.

MISS (from Senter): To the Penn Valley sewage spill.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To retiring officials Sheriff Keith Royal and Supervisor Hank Weston for their many years of dedicated and professional service to Nevada County.

HIT (from Rebane): To the overflow crowd which witnessed the orderly transition public officials, a sacred ritual of our democratic republic. Monday the Rood Center was filled with well-wishers and supporters of the newly elected superintendent, sheriff, supervisors, district attorney and other county constitutional officers. Our community expects diligence, courage and wisdom from these freshly sworn office holders.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To carrying on Tim Connor's Readers Theater (storytime for grown-ups) at the Foundry. Always interesting stories.

HIT (from Emerson): To the swearing-in ceremony at the Rood Center for the first Nevada County woman sheriff, Shannan Moon, and newly elected and re-elected officials as well as county supervisors. It was a beautiful occasion.

HIT (from Emerson): To Jennifer Siebel Newsom stating that she doesn't want to be the First Lady of California, but the First Partner. You go, girl.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To free help with taxes. April 15, 2019 is rapidly approaching and there is some great news. AARP and the IRS jointly sponsor trained, tested, certified, IRS sanctioned tax preparers that are available to prepare and file your taxes at no cost to you. The program emphasizes, but is not limited to, helping low to moderate income people and those over the age of 50. Scheduling and detailed information is available 24/7 through Connecting Point, whose broader mission is connecting "community resources to help people live healthy, independent lives." Dial 211 or 877-847-0499 to learn more. Last year, 1,390 Nevada County residents had their taxes prepared (for free). Nationwide it was two million people!