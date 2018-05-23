Hits & Misses in Nevada County: River rescuers are an absolute HIT!

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from Editorial Board members Shanti Emerson and Jo Ann Rebane): To first responders and to the brave river goers who risked their own lives to save the life of a young woman on the Yuba River. Bravo.

HIT (from Emerson): To Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills on their magnificent 25th annual garden tour. Way to go, ladies.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Rick Nolle): To Lake Wildwood Golf Club and members for their "Support the Troops" golf tournament. Military personnel were sponsored by members to free golf and lunch.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To Sean Gilleran and the entire Gold Miners Inn staff for providing a free venue for election campaign events and for a voting center from June 2-5 (for live voting or ballot drop-off). What a great contribution to democracy and to our community's participation in it.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): To George Boardman's May 21 column in The Union calling out Rep. Doug LaMalfa's taking of taxpayer money in the form of government welfare via the Congressional farm bill (on which LaMalfa votes, of course). It's rather unbelievable that LaMalfa's campaign slogan (at the top of his website) is "He's One of Us!" while double-dipping to increase his and his family's fortune at taxpayer expense.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Liam Lambert): To Nevada City Village Market Day: an extension of the Nevada City Craft fair, a sidewalk sale highlighting local artisans and businesses. Shop local!

MISS (from Lambert): To the crash that closed Highway 20 Monday. How long until something gets done about this rash of traffic accidents?

MISS (from Editorial Board member Mac Young): To printing errors, once again, plaguing the Nevada County Elections Office. What's worse: estimates for the costs to mail the corrected voter guides have not been disclosed.

MISS (from Young): To people nailing campaign signs into neighborhood trees. Puncture wounds offer easy access to insects and diseases. Don't be a knucklehead.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Monica Senter): To firefighters dousing yet another fire at our ad hoc homeless facility, "Camp Dorsey/Bennett Intersection."

HIT (from Senter): To another recommendation from the Grand Jury to Nevada County to help rebalance its waste/efficiency profile by calling for the closure of the under-used juvenile detention facility.

MISS (from Senter): To the proliferation of Scotch broom across the county and the apparent lack of a strategic eradication plan, creating plenty of wildfire fuel in 2018.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Terry McAteer): To Nevada County Arts Council for bringing in civic and business leaders to a day-long facilitated workshop to streamline coordination of the arts into business and civic events.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To: PBS' production "The Great American Reads," in which viewers are asked to vote for their favorite American novel. Check it out at npr.org/greatamericanreads.

HIT (from Tracy): To Spiral Internet in Nevada City with some absolutely great personal service for customers. No phone tree that we so often encounter. Cheers!

MISS (from Tracy): To Spiral Internet for dawdling on the promised installation of a super-duper lightning-fast cable setup. What's the hangup? We're waiting!